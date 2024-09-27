New sizzling halal restaurant opens on Southside

When Abdul Wali moved to New York City nearly four years ago, he found a job at a local restaurant to keep him busy when he wasn’t at school.

His family relocated to the Lehigh Valley a year and a half ago, and he said he and his father noticed a lack of halal options in the area. So, he used his past work experience to start a restaurant of his own.

Over the summer, the 19-year-old, his brother and his father opened Sizzling Bites, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, on 312 E. Third St.

“Me and my dad and my brother had the Sizzling Bites name from a long time ago,” Wali said. “Once we got the place on Third Street — it was Dinky’s — we took their lease and we changed everything. It took us about five to six months to renovate that place.”

The restaurant has an open kitchen concept where customers can watch as their meals are prepared. Patrons can interact with staff members as they choose from a variety of halal and American cuisine, including chicken nuggets, gyros, fries and salads.

Since it’s opening in June, the restaurant has attracted a range of customers. Bethlehem residents, Lehigh faculty, staff and students, and visitors from out of town have tried Sizzling Bites.

Mya Chatman, a sophomore at Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts, said the restaurant’s proximity to her school — located across the street — make it a convenient spot to visit after classes.

She also said the service at the restaurant was quick.

“I love Sizzling Bites, it’s my favorite place to eat at,” Mya said. “Sometimes they get pretty busy, but they try to get your food to you as fast as possible.”

Another Charter Arts sophomore, Ananda Durate, said she wanted to try Sizzling Bites after hearing about the new business in the neighborhood from friends.

She said she was sitting in Starbucks when a friend offered her chicken nuggets from Sizzling Bites.

“I tried all the sauces with the nuggets, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to go here,’ because the sauces were just so good.” Anada said.