For the first time since 2018, the Lehigh men’s soccer team defeated Patriot League opponent Army on Sept. 21. The Mountain Hawks are currently 1-1 in Patriot League and 2-6-1 overall.

In their win against Army, junior defender Sam Davis netted one of Lehigh’s three goals. He said this season, the team is trying to “outwork” their competitors and make the playoffs.

“Hopefully (we can) make some noise in the league and prove the doubters wrong after being projected in last place,” Davis said.

Lehigh and Bucknell were ranked at the bottom of the Patriot League preseason standings. But after splitting the first two conference bouts, the Mountain Hawks look to rise the rankings and earn a spot in the Patriot League Championship.

Last season, the team finished with a 3-10-5 overall record and a 2-5-2 Patriot League record.

Davis said the team chemistry this season is working because underclassmen are assimilating well and upperclassmen are leading by example.

“We have two great captains, Noah Levy and Beckett Wenger, who are exemplary teammates and players who inspire the team by consistently doing the right thing,” Davis said.

He said the team is getting closer and they’re supportive of each other.

The team spends Saturday mornings watching soccer games and bonding over the sport they all love.

Junior forward and midfielder, Gennaro Mazzella said spending this time together makes them closer as a team.

He said they’re his teammates but also his brothers.

Currently sidelined due to a core muscle surgery, Mazzella spends game time on the bench, but he said this hasn’t stopped him from impacting the game.

He said the team is unified this season, and the players on the bench add to this because they’re loud and expressive throughout games.

“You gotta have a bench that’s explosive when it comes to screaming at your teammates when they’re doing well and when they’re doing bad,” Mazzella said. “It builds a better atmosphere for our team.”

The Mountain Hawks bench was particularly expressive in West Point, New York. They were so loud, Mazzella said the entire bench almost received yellow cards from the referee.

He said this energy is something the team strives for and wants to continue throughout the entirety of the season as a potential catalyst for good conference play.

First-year forward Bora Turker said after their win over West Point, he feels the team is a strong unit moving forward.

“I think we have sorted some problems out as a team, and we’re ready to turn those around positively,” Turker said. “Getting some wins in the Patriot League is important.”

Turker has played in every game thus far and made starts against Vermont and Holy Cross, recording his first assist and point against Holy Cross.

He said he feels their upcoming game against Boston University — currently 1-0-1 in the Patriot League with a 1-2-6 overall record — is winnable.

With the team feeling confident, the Mountain Hawks will look to increase their ranks throughout the Patriot League.

The Patriot League Men’s Soccer Championship begins on Saturday, Nov. 9, with the quarterfinals, and the championship starts the following Saturday. With nine games remaining, the Mountain Hawks hope to take a spot in the playoffs.