Stroll Around the Neighborhood: Reflecting on local issues

The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to various community members about current events on the South Side and their favorite local spots.

Brian Robinson, South Side Resident

Q: What changes have you noticed in Bethlehem over the past year?

A: There’s a lot of construction.

Q: What’s one issue politicians should focus on more?

A: Police gotta chill. They gotta chill man.

Q: How do you feel about the upcoming election? Is there a particular issue or candidate you’re paying attention to?

A: I’m team Trump. I’m team for the people. Gas was cheaper. I ain’t rich so all that tax s**t don’t apply to me, but I feel like life was a little bit better when he was president.

Q: Do you feel like your voice is being heard when it comes to local decisions or changes in the neighborhood?

A: I’m just a regular person right now, so I really can’t say nothing.

Amber Zion, Employee at The Flying V

Q: What’s a hidden gem on the South Side that more people should know about?

A: The Other Side. It’s over on Fourth Street. They do pop-ups, little thrift markets and concerts. That’s a cool little spot.

Q: What’s one issue on the South Side that you think needs the most attention right now?

A: Traffic. There are times when Third Street is just gridlocked. Something they could do about that is just figure out the traffic here because it can be a lot at times. There’s also a lot of construction. At the corner of 3rd and Webster, there (are) a lot of eyesore construction spots that they could clean up in the streets.

Q: What’s something happening on the South Side that you’re most excited about?

A: There’s a new ice cream spot opening down the street, Batter Up. It has the same owners as Batch and Twisted & Dipped on the North Side.

Q: How do you think people can make their voices heard?

A: Just attending local events. There (are) a lot of places like (The Flying V) that host local bands and help them by shouting them out on Instagram. I know a lot of people in local bands, so helping them get out there and be seen. I help at the concerts here, and it’s been cool to get to know the local bands. We take feedback from our customers too if they ever have band recommendations.

Ryan Mullaney, DeSales University Professor

Q: Do you have a favorite spot to grab food on the South Side?

A: F&A Grog House.

Q: What’s a hidden gem on the South Side that more people should know about?

A: I just have my mind set on football and beer… but Lit Coffee Roastery & Bakeshop.

Q: What changes have you noticed on the South Side over the past year?

A: There’s a lot of storefronts being fixed, and it seems like they’re putting in a lot of restaurants. I’m not so sure that’s great. We have plenty of restaurants that people should frequent already. I think going to the places that we already have and supporting them more would be a start. Also, the up-build (on Fourth St) is kind of annoying and so are the Six10 flats. I know there’s a housing shortage, especially for students, but what students can afford the Six10 flats?

Q: Where are you going to watch the football game?

A: Right here! Grog House. It’s the Premier League bar. It’s a Newcastle (United F.C.) bar, but we welcome everybody.

Aliye Kotamoglua, Employee at Sizzling Bites Halal

Q: Do you have a favorite street or corner on the South Side?

A: I like the SteelStacks. It’s very nice to go down there during my free time and see all the lights. I also go with my friends sometimes to walk around.

Q: What changes have you noticed about the South Side in the past year?

A: I grew up in Bethlehem, so I’ve been here the past 10 years. The Charter Arts High School is pretty new. Also, the Martin Tower got taken down too.

Q: How do you feel about the upcoming election? Is there a particular issue or candidate you’re paying attention to?

A: I’m still unsure about all that. But, I think Kamala seems pretty progressive.

Q: Is there any particular issue the candidates should be focusing on?

A: The abortion ban is a huge issue. I feel like there are bigger issues they both should be focusing on and money that should be invested toward those bigger issues.