Jayden Huber isn’t the typical recruiting intern for Lehigh’s football team. Unlike most people in this work-study position, he isn’t a Lehigh student, and his role is unpaid.

But for Huber, football has always been about passion over profit.

Huber is no stranger to the sport. He grew up just minutes from Goodman Stadium and played football until his sophomore year at Northampton High School. Now, he’s held a role as a recruiting coordinator intern for Lehigh’s football team since December 2023.

In his junior year of high school, Huber decided to hang up his cleats and switch them out for a pen and paper. He began by writing articles about local players and teams for fun and was soon scouted for internships with local news outlets like PA News.

That year, his work caught the attention of Brad Odom, director of player personnel at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and Huber became a virtual recruiting intern for the Division I school.

During his senior year of high school, he built a relationship with Lehigh football’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Mark McMaster, which led to an offer to join the Lehigh recruiting team.

Huber is now a first-year at Northampton Community College and plays a key role recruiting football players for Lehigh’s team.

For Huber, recruiting goes beyond the technical aspects of the job. He said the personal relationships leave a lasting impact as well.

Huber assists with tours, evaluates and scouts prospects from across the country and communicates with prospects and coaches to develop relationships.

“Being able to meet different players and their families from across the country and help them find their place is so cool to be a part of,” Huber said.

Whether it’s taking recruits and their families out for bowling or grabbing a meal, Huber said he values opportunities to build genuine connections outside of the program.

McMaster said he’s seen Huber grow into his role and described him as a hard worker.

“He’s enthusiastic about evaluating talent and finding the best players for Lehigh,” McMaster said. “His love for Lehigh and his willingness to work stand out.”

Sophomore Mila Jovanovic, a fellow recruiter for the team, said Huber’s love and passion for football shine through his work.

“When we watch home games with the recruits, he knows every player on the field by name,”Jovanovic said. “It is truly enjoyable when the person you are working with is genuinely interested and happy to be there.”

This passion has also helped Huber to connect with the recruits.

Junior defensive back Nick Peltekian said Huber’s positive attitude always makes a difference with the recruitment process, and his work ethic motivates the players.

“He’s always so positive and always trying to get to know people,” Peltekian said. “It’s those guys off the field like him who really make a huge contribution.”

Huber’s ultimate career goal is to become a director of recruiting at an FBS school. He’s confident his current role has given him the foundation he needs.

He said combining his experience on a staff with connections and his own hard work will get him where he wants to be.

Huber said he’s appreciative of the opportunity his current role has given him and the most rewarding aspect of his experience has been the sense of community within the Lehigh football program.

“Everybody supports everybody,” Huber said. “It’s something that’s hard to describe, but between the alumni base and the coaches and the players and the fans and the students and everything, it’s truly one big family, and it’s one of the greatest parts about Lehigh football and Lehigh as a whole.”

McMaster said Huber’s dedication and passion for recruiting have left a lasting impact on the Lehigh community and football program.

“He can go anywhere he wants as long as he carries that passion and enthusiasm,” McMaster said. “I could see him doing whatever he sets his mind to.”