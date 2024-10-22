Lehigh men’s golf chips into Lehigh Invitational

After finishing in the top four in the Temple University Invitational and top six in the Doc Gimmler tournament hosted by St. John’s University this season, the Lehigh men’s golf team looked to find the green at Saucon Valley Country Club this past weekend.

Oct. 19 marked the Lehigh Invitational fall home opener, where the Mountain Hawks tied for second place to wrap up their season.

Sophomore Charles Schrohe said his expectations were high going into the tournament, and he was hoping for another win at the invitational. He said with composure and patience, he was confident the team would succeed.

Schrohe shot a 75 and had a pair of birdies at the tournament, the second to last match of the fall season. He was also named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll as a first-year.

At the match, junior Jake Roth led the team with three birdies. He showcased a 72.57 stroke average and a low round of 66.

Roth finished first on the team in the Alex Lagowitz Memorial and Temple Invitational.

He said the mental aspect of the team’s golf game is important and is something he believes the whole team could improve upon.

“Our brains are very powerful things in the game of golf, and there are so many different aspects of the mental game that contribute to how well you perform,” Roth said.

Although golf is often viewed as an individual sport, Schrohe said team chemistry is a vital aspect for determining their success.

The Mountain Hawks spend a lot of time getting better at their sport together and supporting each other when needed, which Schrohe said will aid their play and help the team win more tournaments.

“Not get down on ourselves, making sure that even if we hit a bad shot we’re not getting mad,” Schrohe said. “We’re staying positive, staying happy, and I think that’ll help us along a lot with our mental games on the course.”

First-year Luke Block, a South Carolina native, attended the Albany Golf Academy. In his collegiate debut, he posted an 84 stroke average with a low round of 83.

At the Lehigh Invitational he shot a 79, along with first-year Noah Zyung, and the two tied for 26th place.

He said he feels the team’s chemistry is good and his teammates made his transition onto the team easy.

“Everyone wants to help bring the best out of each other, and if someone is struggling with their game, they all want to help,” Block said.

In his third season as a Mountain Hawk, Roth said the team chemistry has been consistent, and the support has been vital to his career.

He said having such a wonderful group of guys has been an honor, and every year the team does a fantastic job of supporting one another in times of need.

Roth was a member of the 2023 Patriot League champion team and said it was the highlight of his career. He said he credits the team chemistry for their Patriot League title.

Their spring season will begin in March and the Patriot League Championship is scheduled to begin on April 25 at Bucknell Golf Club in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.