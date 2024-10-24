After living in southern Georgia for six years, I experienced various forms of bigotry towards my identities which motivated me to apply to mainly out-of-state colleges with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

I accepted my offer at Lehigh in hopes of finding a safe space and community — something I never felt in Georgia. In my first two years, I found a support system through friendships, cultural organizations and offices like the Pride Center.

Lehigh started to feel like the safe space I had been looking for.

But on Thursday, Sept. 12, as I was leaving Fairchild-Martindale Library to head back to my dorm on my regular route, I saw a man holding up a sign on the sidewalk in front of the STEPS Building. I immediately stopped in my tracks.

The front of the sign read, “WARNING: DRUNKARDS, THIEVES, HOMOSEXUALS, LIARS, FORNICATORS, ATHEISTS, POTTY MOUTHS, DRUG USERS, MUSLIMS, FALSE RELIGIONS, RACISTS, TRANSGENDERS, ALL UNREPENTANT SINNERS. HELL AWAITS. JUDGMENT IS COMING. DON’T GO TO HELL!!”

When I approached the man, he handed me a card detailing the types of individuals “Jesus will destroy” and citing bible verses. As a queer individual who grew up in the Bible Belt of the U.S. where anti-LGBT+ rhetoric ran rampant, this wasn’t my first time seeing signage containing harmful messaging.

I’m not speaking for all communities that may have been harmed by this rhetoric, but seeing a poster that condemns my queer identity so close to campus took me aback.

I once saw Lehigh as a safe place where I wouldn’t be condemned for living and being who I am — a place where diversity and inclusion isn’t only encouraged, but celebrated.

LUPD officers soon arrived to assess the situation and speak with the protester. During this time, the officers didn’t acknowledge me or the other students. Even more troubling, the officers didn’t warn students of the camera around the man’s neck that was recording individuals without their consent.

This frustrated me because while it’s important to protect one’s freedom of speech, it’s equally important to converse with all parties involved in a situation, especially students in this case.

Before the officers left the premises, they shook the protestor’s hand. I felt dismissed because LUPD didn’t speak to me about what happened or ask me how I was doing. It felt as if they were more interested in protecting the man than supporting the student community.

Instead of leaving, I decided to stay to listen to the man interact with various students and question him about his beliefs. I did this because I’ve spent most of my adolescent years having individuals like him force this rhetoric upon me without my consent, and I saw this as an opportunity to understand his perspective, beliefs and intentions.

For one hour, I watched, listened and spoke. I watched him purposely misgender an individual who was simply walking toward the library. I listened to him invalidate various religious groups, specifically Muslim students.

I told him he reminded me of people from my home who made me feel unsafe because of the hateful rhetoric he was spreading. Then I left.

The next day, I went to the Pride Center to discuss the situation and identify action plans.

Scott Burden, the director of the Pride Center, filled out a bias incident report on my behalf that day and encouraged other students affected by the situation to do the same.

Several students filled out this report and received an automated response from Karen Salevemini on the day of filing. On Thursday, Sept. 19, I responded to Salevemini’s email as follows: “I am going to leave the bias report as is and would love to receive any updates about the situation and how the university is processing it.”

As of the date of this publication, I still haven’t received an update from Karen Salevemini.

In order to be heard, I felt like I had to jump through hoops to try to bridge communication between faculty and the students involved. While freedom of speech is important, it’s equally important to consider and care about the impact that certain types of speech have on students — especially those in marginalized communities.

Lehigh encourages diversity and inclusion, and to continue to uplift this commitment, it’s important university resources are deployed appropriately and effectively in support of the community.

Since this man was promoting homophobic, transphobic, islamophobic, misogynistic and harmful beliefs of different religious groups, Lehigh should recognize the impact these instances have on students’ well-being.

The protestor has returned to campus several times since the initial incident I witnessed, but ever since that situation, I’ve avoided the STEPS building crossway during certain times and days. I feel supported by my friends and the Pride Center, but I want to feel supported by Lehigh as a whole.

A couple questions I’m still pondering are: How can LUPD officers create a more inclusive space in situations like this? How can Lehigh communicate to students about protesters on campus? How can university resources be more transparent and responsive to harmful situations like these?

I’m hoping LUPD will be more responsive to students during situations like this in the future, and to mitigate the sense of threat by not only speaking to the protestors but surrounding students as well.

I’m hoping Lehigh will release warnings of individuals who are protesting within proximity to the campus.

And I’m hoping Lehigh’s administration will release a statement acknowledging that these situations happened and promising to make the campus feel safe for all so Lehigh can feel like a safe space again.

