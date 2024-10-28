Ghouls and Glamor event draws creative costumes

Students gathered in the Health, Science and Technology building to showcase their creativity, walk a runway and enjoy spooky treats at Ghouls and Glamor, an event co-hosted by Lehigh’s Modeling Club and the Lehigh Fashion Collective on Oct. 25.

Reena Fielding, ‘27, the Fashion Collective’s event planner, said she wanted to inspire an event for individuals to showcase their creativity. She also aimed to get people to design costumes using materials they already had instead of buying something they’d only wear once.

“We wanted to promote sustainability,” Fielding said.

Grace Souders, ‘27, took a sustainable approach when designing her jellyfish costume and making a giant jellyfish hat from scratch.

“I got a cowboy hat from Goodwill,” Souders said. “I just ended up adding some cardboard and then stuffing it up with fabric and just kept on decorating it. It was a really fun process.”

She said she wasn’t intentionally trying to be sustainable as she made the outfit. The idea came from a dress she already had with tentacle-like ends, and she already owned a lot of pink items to add to the costume.

“I was just having fun with making my own outfit,” Souders said.

Red Cortes, ‘26, the Fashion Collective’s treasurer, said the club’s goal for the event was to inspire people to express themselves.

“Since it is a collaboration with the Lehigh Modeling Club, we wanted to bring both clubs’ qualities to the event,” Cortes said. “The modeling club (brings) the fashion and runway, while we (bring) style and makeup.”

The Lehigh Fashion Collective had a station with makeup and face accessories for those who didn’t already apply it, and the Swap Shop offered costumes for attendees without one.

Some students paired up with friends and organized group costumes.

Christopher Blake, ‘27, said he agreed to dress as Inosuke from Demon Slayer — a manga series — after a friend on the modeling club’s executive board asked him to coordinate a costume with him.

“When they told me this three weeks ago, I did not know anything about Demon Slayer,” Blake said. “Then I started binge-watching it, and I ended up liking my character.”

Blake has only begun dressing up for Halloween after coming to Lehigh. He said he never went trick-or-treating back home.

He said seeing people going all out for Halloween encouraged him to dress up and made him excited to walk the runway and see everybody’s costumes.

Blake and a friend took home a trophy for their runway walk in their Demon Slayer costumes.

Adam Taber, ‘24, dressed as a brown and white zombie in honor of Lehigh’s school colors.

Taber said he used regular clothes he doesn’t wear and poured fake blood on them to create his undead character.

He received a trophy for Best DIY Costume.

“I love the modeling club, because it is a great way to learn how to be confident,” Taber said.