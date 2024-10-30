Lehigh reports recent academic harassment incidents

In a message to the campus community sent today, Lehigh administrators and faculty members addressed concerns regarding the arrests of four international students earlier this semester.

In response to recently reported instances of students being unfairly questioned about their academic qualifications, the email states these behaviors go against university values and the Principles of Our Equitable Community, which state that Lehigh is “committed to developing the future leaders of our changing global society.”

The email, signed by Katherine Lavinder, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs, Donald Outing, Vice President for Equity and Community, Cheryl Matherly, Vice President/Vice Provost, International Affairs, Peter Zeitler, Lehigh Faculty Senate Chair, Jenna Lay, Lehigh Faculty Senate Vice-Chair and Members of the Lehigh Faculty Senate, stated that they wish to reassure student, faculty and staff of their mission to cultivate a diverse and inclusive campus.

The email reads, “The details of these cases have no bearing on our commitment to supporting international students, scholars and colleagues, who are an essential part of our Lehigh community.”

The faculty and staff also wrote that the university will continue to recruit individuals from around the world and provide financial aid based on admitted students’ needs and merit.

The email condemned bias, harassment or discrimination on any basis, and stated any incidents of this nature should be reported via the online reporting form, by contacting the Lehigh University Police Department at 610-758-4200 or by reaching out to the Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator at 610-758-3535 or [email protected].

The email also includes support resources on and near campus for students impacted by these incidents.