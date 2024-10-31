DJs at Bethlehem polls will spin for voter turnout

On Nov. 5, registered voters in South Bethlehem will decide whether to cast their ballots at their designated polling place.

For phone bankers, canvassers and politicians, the day will be a waiting game.

When polls open at 7 a.m., five DJs will pack turntables, generators and chairs as they prepare to perform four-hour sets at each of South Bethlehem’s polling locations — Broughal Middle School, St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Banana Factory, Donegan Elementary School and the Cathedral Church of the Nativity.

Behind this effort is DJs at the Polls, a nonpartisan, nonprofit initiative founded in 2008 by Philadelphia native Anton Moore.

Making its debut in Bethlehem this year, the initiative hopes to increase voter turnout for the 2024 general election by stationing DJs at more than 7,500 polling sites nationwide.

While DJs will be performing at approximately 1,144 polling sites across Pennsylvania this year, the initiative started as a community event in Philadelphia.

At the time, Moore was a producer on a radio station, WUSL Power 99, and TV shows, Black Entertainment Television’s “Rap City” and “The Deal.” He said after getting involved in Philadelphia, he thought it would be exciting to add music to the atmosphere while people cast their votes.

At the first event, Moore arranged for one DJ to perform at a single Philadelphia polling place. Since then, DJs at the Polls has expanded year after year.

The initiative has brought DJs to various elections, from presidential races to local mayoral contests.

“People love it,” Moore said. “They dance at their polls — having fun, listening to some music.”

Moore said the DJs are hired through DJ recruiters in each state and city and a nomination system They’re paid $500 per shift.

According to their website, DJs at the Polls prioritizes placing DJs in urban areas with high population density and significant numbers of underrepresented voters.

DJs typically perform in areas familiar to them, which Moore said helps them energize the community.

“The DJs are your everyday people,” Moore said. “They’re the people who DJ your family reunions, your baby showers. So, they connect with the people we’re looking to get to vote.”

Philadelphia-based DJ Marty Geez first heard about DJs at the Polls from Moore, whom he met while Moore was working as a producer.

A few months ago, Moore called and asked him to perform on Election Day and help recruit other DJs. Geez was immediately on board.

“We need to get people out here to vote,” Geez said. “Music brings everybody together, no matter race or nationality. What better way to (get out people to vote) than to use music and bring that excitement?”

A 2022 randomized control trial in Philadelphia showed that voter turnout increased 3% at polling sites where DJs performed.

In the 2020 general election, Northampton County had 227,371 registered voters, with 75.68% casting ballots either in person or by mail, as found in the county’s results report. According to official election results, President Joe Biden narrowly won the county by 1,233 votes, a margin of 0.73%.

If DJs at the Polls can replicate its turnout boost, it could affect how Northampton county swings on Election Day.

Brian Fife, a political science professor and the chair of Lehigh’s political science department, said he believes any organized effort to increase citizen engagement is highly beneficial.

“If (DJs at the Polls) emphasizes the importance of civic engagement in a way that builds a sense of community, then I think it will have the desired effect of encouraging more people to participate in the electoral process,” Fife said.

Fife said he thinks this initiative will resonate most with younger voters, including college students, a historically under-voted demographic.

Fife said he believes younger voters don’t participate at the same rate as middle-aged and older Americans because they often feel they don’t have as much at stake in electoral outcomes.

In the 2020 presidential election, 51.4% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 voted, compared to the national average of 66.8% of citizens 18 and older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We’ve got to get people to exercise their civic duty,” Moore said. “You can’t expect change and want change unless you get people to the polls.”

Geez said he plans to play uplifting music to bring the community together. While he doesn’t know where he’ll be stationed on Election Day, he’s looking forward to it.

“Music is everything,” Geez said. “You throw a beat on it, and everyone is going to nod their heads the same way.”