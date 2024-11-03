Woman’s tennis rallies after coaching changes

The Lehigh women’s tennis coach Olivia Leavitt resigned at the beginning of the fall season.

Now, the team is navigating uncharted waters.

Sophomore Hannah Letzer said the sudden departure of Leavitt has forced the team to depend on one another more closely.

She said she thinks the team atmosphere has changed in a positive way, as it has become more cohesive.

“(Leavitt) left us a week before our fall season, and as a result, we needed to rely more on each other for support,” Letzer said. “I believe this has bonded us as a team.”

Santiago Rodriguez Villegas has served as a graduate assistant coach for the team for two seasons, before he stepped up into the interim role.

He said despite his extensive experience on the court, there are challenges that come with coaching responsibilities and the loss of a colleague.

“Being on the court is the easy part, it has been my comfort zone for more than 20 years,” Villegas said. “The real challenge has been all the behind-the-scenes stuff — the office work, compliance, and taking on the responsibility of bringing the team together off the court.”

After Leavitt’s departure, the team was unsure who would take the new role as head coach.

Before Sophia Geier joined the Mountain Hawks as the new head coach, Letzer said the team was grateful and rallied around him.

“We are very grateful to him for stepping up,” Letzer said. “Even though he has classes and an internship outside of coaching… I believe he has our best interests in mind and will help the new head coach transition smoothly.”

Villegas said he’s focused on maintaining the team’s momentum from last season, building on the small things and sticking with what has worked in the past.

“Intensity at practice, having fun and developing a competitive mindset are the values I hope to leave with the team for the new coach,” Villegas said.

Villegas said he also hopes to bring the team together.

Letzer said the team is much closer this year compared to last because Leavitt tried to force friendships and togetherness too early on.

“Friendships should be created in an organic way, and they are not something you can force,” Letzer said. “With that being said, I believe our team is more of a unit this year when comparing the team’s camaraderie last fall season and this fall season.”

Senior Allyce Gaborik said she thinks the new coaching will bring positive changes to the team’s overall strategy.

“The previous coach, Leavitt, really focused on energy, which is important, but it is also crucial to be able to help the various players adjust to the different strategies being thrown at them by their opponents,” Gaborik said.

Gaborik said the team remains focused on their on-court production, even with coaching and strategy modifications.

She said the players have accepted and adjusted to the changes.

“All we can control is how we show up each and every day,” Gaborik said.

Gaborik also said regardless of any in-house changes, the team remains cohesive and focused on their main goal: winning.

“We all are coming together to achieve our team’s common goal of winning and doing the best we can every match,” Gaborik said. “The environment remains positive as all the girls are supportive and want the best for each other.”