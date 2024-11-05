On the evening of Oct. 24, the Lehigh men’s wrestling team started the 2024-2025 competition season by hosting their annual Brown and White intrasquad duals.

The bleachers of Grace Hall began to fill as a crowd of 974 students, family members, alumni and others poured into the Leeman-Turner Arena, eager to support the Mountain Hawks.

Unlike regular season matches against other teams, the Mountain Hawks competed against one another and were divided into two intrasquad teams: brown and white. The teams battled in 11 matches across two hours, ranging from the lightest weight classes to the heavyweights.

Despite fans’ feelings of uncertainty regarding who to root for — Lehigh or Lehigh — those in the stands cheered for each action-packed scramble and when each match concluded, regardless of the winners.

Junior wrestler Nathan Taylor said the intrasquad dual helped the team prepare for their upcoming season, especially the first years.

“I think it gives you a good first start of the year to get nerves out of you in front of a crowd,” Taylor said.

Taylor competed in and won in the 285lbs weight class against first-year Calvin Lachman due to a technical fall in the second period. The fall resulted in a 17-2 score.

Taylor is a 2024 EIWA champion with an overall record of 42-17.

Matches consisted of seasoned veterans on the team, and six bouts of the intrasquad duals also featured first-year wrestlers.

Two matches were won by first-years Matty Lopes, 125lbs, and Jadon Skellenger, 157lbs.

Skellenger said his match, which was his debut in Grace Hall, felt surreal.

“I woke up and saw my locker with all my stuff, the Lehigh uniform and my singlet,” Skellenger said. “I’m really grateful to be here, and it was a nice feeling being able to train every day with these guys and then finally being able to put on the singlet and wrestle.”

In his match, Skellenger faced off against deferred first-year Griffin Gonzalez and secured a 4-2 decision victory, mostly from takedown efforts in the first period.

First-year Seamus Mack, 141lbs, wrestled against fifth-year NCAA qualifier Malyke Hines. He lost in a technical fall with a score of 18-2 in the final seconds of the match.

Mack said the team’s culture has been welcoming and has helped him to improve his game.

“The team has been awesome,” Mack said. “They bring all the freshmen in, and you feel like family. Wrestling-wise it takes a little bit. I got my butt beat a little bit, but that’s how you get better”.

Coach Pat Santoro said he hopes the team will challenge one another to bring their best wrestling to the mat.

“I want them to battle to see who’s the most exciting on the team,” Santoro said.

As a veteran on the team, Taylor focused on bringing strong team leadership. He said this year is more about wrestling for the team rather than oneself.

Taylor said he leads vocally and by example to keep his teammates in a winning mindset while continuing to support their love for wrestling.

“I think it’s important that I set a good example for these other guys,” Taylor said.

Alongside Taylor and Hines, other upperclassmen used the intrasquad duals to prepare for the season and get up to game speed.

Sophomore Liam Gil-Swiger wrestled his roommate, deferred first-year Jared Schoppe.

Gil-Swiger lost in a 14-4 major decision, but he said he had fun and is optimistic about improving throughout the season.

“I surprised myself a couple times, but it taught me some lessons that I can use moving forward to next week’s competition, so I’m excited for what’s to come,” Gil-Swiger said.

The Mountain Hawks sent 21 wrestlers to the Princeton Open on Nov. 3, where they had two individual title champions and had 10 wrestlers finish in the top six across various weight classes.

The team will compete next at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Nov. 10 and a meet Nov. 15 against Morgan State.