Lehigh women’s basketball casts off new captains

Ella Stemmer still feels the surprise of what transpired about a month ago.

The senior shooting guard — last year’s women’s basketball leading scorer — recalls the team’s final preseason workout starting like any other.

Putting shots up, running drills, regaining in-season form: all customary measures for the team’s off-season workout schedule.

But this one ended differently.

Stemmer said the team huddled up as the session concluded, preparing for their coach’s speech. But in an unexpected twist, coach Addie Micir discussed captaincy and how she felt it was appropriate for players to hold the leadership title this year.

The team hadn’t named a captain in four years, but this year two seniors were selected for the role.

In that final preseason workout, Stemmer and her backcourt running mate Colleen McQuillen were appointed team captains for the 2024-2025 season.

Stemmer said she remembers the surprise and joy she felt and the overwhelming cheers and support from her teammates.

Micir said the program’s culture is based on intentionality and thinking in the “we.” She said Stemmer and McQuillen caught the eye of the entire program by embodying this culture and leading the team across all aspects of the program.

“When you think of all of the facets of our program including the vocal leadership, the on-court leadership, the connection with coaches, the connection with teammates (McQuillen and Stemmer) really stood out,” Micir said.

While Micir said there wasn’t a specific moment that sparked the decision, the two senior guards separated themselves from the rest.

She said Stemmer and McQuillen’s actions during games last season and their dedication to personal development through Lehigh’s Flight 45 program influenced the decision.

On most sports teams, team captains are responsible for leading by example and performing at the highest level. However, McQuillen said the captain’s role in Micir’s program goes beyond these expectations.

“There’s a responsibility to do temp’erature’ checks with the team to see what we all like, what people need from us, what we need from them and to hold people to those standards,” McQuillen said. “It’s also making sure everyone knows what their role is and understanding that we need them to do what they’re good at.”

Both players said the honor of earning the captain title was special, and they appreciate that they can still lead by being themselves.

Micir said Stemmer leads through her actions, while McQuillen uses a more vocal approach — a natural skill from her experience as a point guard.

McQuillen said even with their have different leadership styles they’re able to stay on the same page. She said this will allow both captains to spread the team’s vision to the entire roster.

“The fact that I can verbalize things and (Stemmer) can do it helps a lot,” McQuillen said. “It allows us to connect to different teammates differently.”

Stemmer said her organic relationship with McQuillen allows them to hold each other accountable and grow on both the individual and team levels.

She said with her new title, she wants to adopt skills that reflect McQuillen’s vocal leadership and ability to command the floor.

As the duo builds each other up and maintains accountability, Stemmer said she believes their actions reflect the culture the team has built.

“I think we both set the ground pretty well on leading by example, specifically by having a team-first mindset in each and every little thing we do,” Stemmer said.

Micir said the attitude the seniors have instilled — one where players focus their efforts on benefitting the team — will help push the team towards their goal of a Patriot League Championship.

“Sometimes you have to sacrifice a little bit of your personal goals for the greater good of your group,” Micir said. “Our team knows that, and they buy into that and want nothing more than a championship.”