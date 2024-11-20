Engineering students crush the Rivalry

The American Society of Civil Engineers has hosted an annual steel beam crushing event in Fritz Laboratory before the Lehigh-Lafayette Rivalry football game since 2018.

In collaboration with the Lehigh Valley Technical Associates, a consulting engineering firm located in Northampton County, the American Society of Civil Engineers uses a five-million-pound testing machine to crush a “Lafayette” steel beam with a “Lehigh” one.

Jack Lambert, ‘25, the current president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, said the machine is used on large structures and was used to test cables on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Lambert said the organization’s mission is to support students by fostering connections with industry professionals and the community through social events.

He said the beam-crushing event is one of their biggest events of the year.

Attendees watched the beam-crushing, enjoyed food and listened to speeches delivered by members of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“It’s a testament to Lehigh alumni, especially in civil engineering,” Lambert said. “They have a great dedication to the school and are willing to help our students out in a lot of different ways.”

Lambert said each year the organization collaborates with Lehigh Valley Technical Associates to manufacture the beams, which are then delivered to Fritz Laboratory. Once the beams arrive, Society members decorate and paint them in Lehigh’s and Lafayette’s colors.

He said the event wouldn’t be possible without their partnership with the Lehigh Valley Technical Associates, as they fabricate the steel beams free of charge and weld them together for the event.

“It’s a great way to bring civil engineers together and to celebrate rivalry week,” Lambert said.

This annual tradition was started by Peter Bryan, ‘88, the former manager of computer and information technology at Lehigh’s Advanced Technology for Large Structural Systems Engineering Research Center, who passed away in 2020.

Nick Christy, the associate director for student involvement and student center operations, said the beam-crushing tradition embodies the spirit of rivalry week within the engineering program by showcasing the hard work and passion of the students.

“Something becomes a tradition when it’s something that other students can participate in, and they enjoy the sense of community it brings with just coming together,” Christy said. “You can be there and leave with a bit of excitement.”

Lambert said the event also highlights Lehigh’s engineering facilities, which may otherwise go unnoticed by some students.

“If you’re not a civil or environmental engineer, you’re not really going in that building,” Lambert said.

Kevin Guinan, ‘25, the vice president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, has attended the event for the past three years. He said it builds a strong sense of community among engineering students and sparks a broader interest in the department.

“It’s a great way to get the community involved with civil and environmental engineering and get to know people in different ways, and let them know what we do,” Guinan said.

This year, the beam-crushing will be dedicated to Kenneth Peoples, the former longtime president and co-owner of Lehigh Valley Technical Associates, who passed away last year.

“We are celebrating his generosity and the history of holding this event,” Lambert said.

The beam-crushing event will take place Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.