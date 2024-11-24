Photo gallery: Lehigh defeats Lafayette in the 160th rivalry game

First year quarterback Matt Machalik carries the ball during the 160th Rivalry game on Nov. 23. Machalik had 10 carries for 69 yards, and a touchdown to put Lehigh ahead 14-7 in the second quarter. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
Sophomore linebacker William Parton attempts to cause a fumble during the Nov. 23 Rivalry game. Parton had one sack during the game. (Julian Yang/B&W Staff)
The Lehigh fan section cheers during the Rivalry game on Nov. 23. The game was sold-out, with around 16,000 fans in attendance. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff).
Junior defensive lineman T.J. Burke celebrates during the Rivalry game on Nov. 23. Burke had 1.5 sacks during the game. (Ryan Gannon/B&W Staff)
Lehigh students pose in the student section during the 160th Rivalry game on Nov. 23. Many students rushed the field following the 38-14 Lehigh win. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
First year running back Jaden Green carries the ball during the Rivalry game on Nov. 23. Green had 69 yards on 11 carries, with a 19-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give Lehigh an early 7-0 lead. (Julian Yang/B&W Staff)
Lehigh fans rush the field after Lehigh defeated Lafayette 38-14 in the 160th Rivalry game on Nov. 23. Students ran straight to take down the goal post, which was later brought over the mountain to the Lehigh River. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
