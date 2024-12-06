South Bethlehem is where rich history and lively culture inescapably collide. The towering SteelStacks are an enduring testament to the city’s industrial past, where Bethlehem Steel helped shape modern America. Relics of that era — close-knit churches and family-owned breweries — speak to its working-class roots. Today, South Bethlehem emerges as a vibrant mosaic of communities, energized by a growing Hispanic population. While many Bethlehem visitors flock to the North Side’s historic district, those in the know cross the bridge to discover the South Side’s eclectic blend of local art, global cuisines and unpretentious charm.

10 A.M. ENJOY A MANSION MORNING

Start your morning with a leisurely brunch at the beautiful, historic Wilbur Mansion. Built in 1864, the mansion was restored in 2015 by John Noble, blending its original architecture with modern amenities and flare. While the mansion functions as a hotel, event venue and restaurant, it’s the restaurant that stands out for its charming atmosphere, seasonal menu and locally sourced ingredients.

Highlights from the Sunday-only brunch menu include the flavor-packed smoked salmon tartine, featuring fresh salmon and vegetables atop a locally made bagel, and the decadent benedict flight, offering a trio of eggs benedict inspired by Northeastern states.

If you’re visiting on another day, grab a bite at Lit Coffee Roastery, an eclectic, community-forward cafe, or Roasted, a breakfast spot with something for everyone.

12 P.M. DISCOVER ART AT EVERY CORNER

Get your body moving by spending your mid-morning exploring South Bethlehem through the Urban Arts Trail. Curated by the South Side Arts District, a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing the area, this self-guided walking tour spans one-and-a-half miles and takes about 90 minutes. Along the way, you’ll encounter 40 different public artworks, including murals, sculptures and a painted piano, all created by local and visiting artists.

Take the opportunity to veer off the trail and visit some beloved shops on Third Street. Step into the Banana Factory to explore art exhibits or stop by Lara Bly’s Fashion Design Studio & Boutique to see her latest designs and hear about her recent fashion show.

2 P.M. TRY A SOUTH SIDE STAPLE

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to The Goosey Gander Deli on Fourth Street for an affordable lunch. Commonly known as “The Goose,” this South Bethlehem staple has every sandwich you could ask for.

As you wait in line — there’s bound to be one, but it’s worth it — browse the menu favorites written by customers on paper plates. Take in the historic Lehigh University mementos that line the restaurant, including several old copies of The Brown and White. Don’t forget to say hello to owner Tony Silvoy, who impressively remembers every order and customization that comes through his line.

3 P.M. STEP INTO STEEL HISTORY

After a morning of exploring the South Side’s vibrant arts district, step into its industrial past at the National Museum of Industrial History. A Smithsonian Affiliate, this free museum is located in a 100-year-old former electrical repair shop within the iconic Bethlehem Steel complex, now transformed into the SteelStacks arts and culture campus.

The museum brings Bethlehem’s and America’s industrial heritage to life through engaging exhibits, dynamic programs and an impressive collection of artifacts and archives. After your visit, take a stroll through the restored complex, immerse yourself in its storied past and climb the Hoover-Mason Trestle. This public walkway offers panoramic views and serves as an open-air museum. While there, you might catch one of the SteelStacks’ many events. Currently, Christkindlmarkt is open on weekends through Dec. 22.

5 P.M. TOAST TO LOCAL CRAFTSMANSHIP

If you’re looking to unwind after exploring, South Bethlehem is home to a variety of family-owned breweries. Bonn Place Brewing, founded in 2016 by Sam and Gina Mossoto, offers an intimate bar experience with a brewery in the back. Known for winning multiple Great American Beer Festival awards, the bar always has at least eight beers on tap, each with unique names.

A newer addition to the scene is Wishful Thinking Brewing Company, opened this spring by Jackie and Brendan Breslin. Their menu focuses on lower-ABV beers made with locally sourced ingredients, including ales, lagers and hoppy beers. The taproom, which seats about 100 people, features a custom-designed brass draft tower with eight LUKR taps, the first of its kind in the U.S.

6 P.M. SAVOR STEEL CITY FLAVORS

When it’s time to dine, head to Social Still on East Third Street where you can enjoy an American fusion-style menu in a space that pays homage to the Bethlehem Steel empire. No reservation is needed to enjoy the ambiance of this high-ceilinged former bank, whether you can choose to sit at the bar or a full-service table.

For food, start with the Spanish garlic shrimp appetizer, savor the short rib and potato dumpling as your main course, and enjoy a slice of blueberry limoncello cheesecake for dessert. And if you’re in the mood for another drink, pick up a signature bottle that’s been distilled right in Bethlehem, using ingredients sourced from Pennsylvania farms.

8 P.M. GET CLOSE TO THE ACTION

After dinner, take the opportunity to explore the unique entertainment scene on the South Side. For live music lovers, Godfrey Daniels is a must-visit. Established in 1974, this venue is at the heart of Bethlehem’s live music scene. A ticket to a show grants you an immersive listening experience, showcasing a diverse lineup of artists performing traditional and contemporary folk music. Each night offers something new, so be sure to check out their upcoming events before planning your visit.

If performing arts are more your style, head to Touchstone Theatre, a nonprofit regional theatre company known for its original plays that appeal to audiences of all ages and cultural backgrounds. Set in a 72-seat venue — a repurposed 19th century firehouse — the theatre offers a truly intimate experience. Running until Dec. 22 is “CHRISTMAS CITY FOLLIES XXV,” a festive theatrical extravaganza that has been a holiday tradition for 25 years.