MOSCOW, Idaho — It was a tale of two sidelines in the fourth quarter. The Kibbie Dome student section was rocking, with the constant echo from The Sound of Idaho bellowing throughout the stadium walls.

Idaho players waved their arms, encouraging the Vandal fans to cheer louder to bring the energy. It was pure bliss for the home side.

On the away end—total opposite. Players stood dejected on the sideline. They watched silently as the Vandals churned first downs with tough running plays.

As Idaho ran the clock out on their 34-13 second round FCS playoff victory against Lehigh, the clock for Lehigh’s magical season and postseason run also ran out.

Despite the loss, the season wasn’t one without history.

In coach Kevin Cahill’s second season, the Lehigh football team orchestrated the largest single-season turnaround in program history. The team’s record of 9-4 spelled a seven-win improvement from Cahill’s first season, where Lehigh went 2-9.

Cahill said his players have been responsible for making the turnaround possible.

Specifically, Cahill’s recruitment of running back Jaden Green and a new defensive coaching staff has spurned the rebuilding process for the previously struggling Mountain Hawks.

Green’s elusive speed created a backfield tandem between himself and power back Luke Yoder. The duo helped Lehigh double their rushing output from the previous year, posting a Patriot League leading 2,624 yards on the ground with 31 touchdowns.

Cahill’s offensive system also promotes dual-threat ability in the team’s quarterbacks, with first-years Hayden Johnson and Matt Machalik each posting over 200 rushing yards on the season. Johnson has acted as a pocket passer, who scrambles in improvisation, while Machalik is often used in designed run packages.

Against the Vandals, Johnson’s rushing ability was on full display. The first-year quarterback consistently broke the pocket and scrambled for a team-leading 80 yards in the game.

Johnson said he is optimistic about the team’s future and looks forward to working on improving in the offseason with the returning players.

“Just being around these guys excites me every day, I can’t wait to get back there this offseason with the guys in the locker room,” Johnson said.

On the defensive end, Cahill’s team posted a Patriot League-best scoring defense, only allowing 21.6 points per game.

The primary improvement came from the pass defense. Cahill used a zone defensive scheme, allowing for his defensive backs to keep receivers in front of them and play aggressively for turnovers.

Lehigh amassed 14 interceptions on the season, tied for first in the Patriot League and an improvement from the team’s three interceptions last season.

However, the pass defense struggled against Idaho’s pass-heavy offense. Idaho quarterback Jack Layne burned Lehigh’s pass defense, hitting wide receivers Jordan Dwyer and Mark Hamper for deep touchdowns.

Senior defensive back Jordan Adderley said the Vandals were the most difficult receiving corps the team faced all year, which led to challenges with combating schemes.

“We tried to be top-down on (Idaho), but things happen, it’s football and they made big plays,” Adderley said.

Despite the loss, Cahill said he is proud of the way his players fought, and expects continued growth of the program with many players returning for their last years of eligibility.

“We just ended our season in Moscow, Idaho—and I don’t think there’s a human being in Bethlehem that expected that, except for the guys in the locker room,” Cahill said. “Very, very proud to be here with Lehigh.”