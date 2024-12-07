Hayden Fruhling, a new midfielder on the Lehigh men’s lacrosse team, tried out for Israel’s men’s national lacrosse team on Sept. 8.

Originally from Bedford, New York, Fruhling is a transfer student from the University of Vermont, where he played lacrosse for two years. He came to Lehigh to continue his studies and collegiate lacrosse journey.

Fruhling’s connection to Israel lacrosse began with his older brother, who played for Israel’s professional league over the summer. Israel’s lacrosse coaches then contacted Fruhling.

He was offered the opportunity to play on Israel’s U19 team over winter break during his junior year in high school. He said his time in Israel consisted of games spread throughout the country and a trip to Poland, where he played against national club teams.

“When I got to Israel, there was this sense of belonging and community that I had never felt before anywhere,” Fruhling said. “It truly is a time where everyone in the field is playing for the true love of the sport.”

He said he loved putting on the team’s blue and white jersey and feels grateful that he was able to try out.

In approximately two months, Fruhling will find out if he officially made the national team. If selected, he will travel with the team to compete in the European Championships over the summer.

However, his journey hasn’t been without challenges.

He said a particularly difficult moment came during his time in Israel, when fans were asked not to wear Israel gear to the game to avoid putting themselves at risk.

“It’s just kind of sad to think that that’s the world we live in, that if someone’s rooting for a team…They could be put at risk, which kind of broke my heart,” Fruhling said.

He said he enjoys the high intensity level and effort he’s faced with, but he’s. reminded of larger issues when playing on the national stage for Israel.

“When you’re playing for a bigger thing, and you’re playing for a community like that, it’s very difficult to go out there and think about yourself at all,” Fruhling said. “You’re constantly thinking about the bigger picture, what you’re playing for and the mission behind it.”

Fruhling chose Vermont at a young age and said he did so to chase his dream of playing a Division I sport. However, last June, he decided to enter the transfer portal.

Fruhling said the process of transferring was similar to that of high school recruiting. He applied to schools and was later accepted to Lehigh.

When he first reached out to Lehigh men’s lacrosse coach Will Scudder, Scudder expressed hesitation to Fruhling. He told him there were no guarantees for a spot on the team, and he doesn’t often take transfer students.

“It was difficult to hear that I wasn’t going to be guaranteed anything,” Fruhling said. “But the fact that the coach cares enough to really take into account everything that could impact his current players meant a lot to me as well.”

When he decided to officially transfer to Lehigh and join the team as a walk-on, he said he knew their were uncertainties regarding playing time.

He said his transfer involved a two-week trial period for him to prove himself to his coaches and teammates, and during this time he was able to introduce them to the type of player and person he is.

“I think I gained the trust of a lot of my teammates, as well as got to know a lot of my teammates,” Fruhling said. “And now I think I have better chemistry and can trust them because of that period of time.”

Senior defensive midfielder Raul Ochotorena said care is the most important value of the team, instilled by Scudder.

He said Fruhling demonstrated that he shared that same value, which made him work well with the team when he was starting out.

“So (Fruhling), coming in and just playing really hard and showing a high care factor and wanting to win, really overlapped well as a transfer student,” Ochotorena said.

Fruhling said he appreciates Scudder’s approach and his care for his players. He also likes that on the team, things are earned, not given.

“Ultimately, it’s kind of just like a no-complaining atmosphere, where you just have to be better than the guy next to you, and you have to be better than you were yesterday,” Fruhling said. “That sense of competitiveness has been unbelievable since I’ve gotten here, and I’m just super grateful to be a part of it.”

Since joining Lehigh’s team, Fruhling said he’s given his all and worked to become the best player and teammate he can be.

He said the transition has been smooth. He appreciates working with the coaching staff, he said, and his teammates have been supportive in his athletic and academic pursuits.

Junior midfielder EJ Vasile said workout and strength conditioning tasks, like skill and stick work, are baseline requirements to being on the team, and Fruhling proved he was capable to uphold these.

“(Fruhling) obviously worked really hard over the summer to come in ready to play, and it was very clear from the beginning that he was physically able to fit in right with our team,” Vasile said.

In addition to helping Fruhling adjust to Lehigh, his teammates also support his efforts to play internationally. Senior midfielder Dakota Eierman said the team recognizes that playing for Team Israel means a lot to Fruhling, so they give him free reign to participate in both teams.

“He can miss practices, if he needs to,” Eierman said. “We know that’s a priority for him, and we respect that.”

Fruhling said he’s grateful for his parents’ sacrifices and support throughout his collegiate career and transferring, as it was a difficult decision for the entire family.

“My parents just, through all the ups and downs that I’ve had in my lacrosse life,” Fruhling said. “I know for a fact that they’re 100% behind me, and I’m always so grateful for them.”