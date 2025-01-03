Murray Goodman, ‘48, former trustee and impactful member of the Lehigh community, has died at 99 years old.

The Bethlehem native earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lehigh in 1948. Forty years later, in 1988, Goodman received an honorary degree from the university.

Goodman served as a member of Lehigh’s board of trustees from 1979 to 2000 and was presented with a Lifetime Commitment to Lehigh award in 2022. According to Lehigh Alumni Relations, the award is “presented to an individual whose integrity, dedication, and engagement demonstrates lifelong leadership and service to Lehigh University.”

Goodman was captain of the Lehigh men’s basketball team in 1947, and he established the Murray H. Goodman Basketball Coaching Endowment Fund. In 1999, to recognize his time and influence on the team, Goodman was inducted into the Lehigh Athletics Hall of Fame.

The philanthropist, whom the Goodman Center for Real Estate Studies, the Murray H. Goodman Stadium and surrounding campus are named after, also established the Dean of Athletics Chair.

Goodman was the founder and chairman of The Goodman Company — a real estate development firm — which has been developing retail and office properties for over 45 years. The company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, where he has resided since 1972.

Goodman is survived by his wife, five children and four grandchildren and his legacy will continue to live on at Lehigh.