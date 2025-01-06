Jeremy Gibson, who has spent 27 years building a career in college athletics, was selected as Lehigh’s new Murray H. Goodman dean of athletics and will assume the role on Jan. 31.

Gibson is the former vice president for athletics and deputy chief of staff at Merrimack College. According to an email sent today to the campus community from the Office of the President, during his time at Merrimack College, Gibson expanded athletic offerings, which increased both revenue and student-athletic academic achievements.

The email stated that Gibson played a key role in helping the college achieve several conference championships and national titles. He oversaw 28 sports teams and transitioned the institution to NCAA Division I.

Gibson previously spent 17 years at Harvard University, where he served as the senior associate director of athletics.

The email stated that he aided fundraising efforts at Harvard, raising more than $100 million to support capital projects, operational enhancements and endowments.

In the email, President Joseph Helble extended his gratitude for the search committee and acknowledged the Goodman family, whose endowment to the dean of athletics position has provided enduring support for the athletics program.

“Jeremy’s vision and leadership will continue to elevate Lehigh Athletics, enriching the student-athlete experience and further reinforcing our commitment to academic excellence and community involvement,” the email stated.