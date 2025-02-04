Going into its 2025 season, the Lehigh men’s lacrosse team is looking to repeat its performance from last year after finishing with a Patriot League title and multiple accolades for standout players.

In last season’s Patriot League Championship, senior midfielder Dakota Eierman scored three goals to push Lehigh past Boston University, 11-10.

After Eierman’s 2024 season, during which he finished fifth in scoring on the team, he was named to the preseason All-Patriot League Team.

“The season that I had last year could definitely draw some more attention on the field,” Eierman said. “But I know my playing style, and I will always have those six other guys with me on the field.”

Junior defenseman Richard Checo joined Eierman on the preseason All-Patriot League Team. Checo finished last season as the forefront of Lehigh’s defense with 102 caused turnovers and 106 ground balls, earning him Third Team USA Lacrosse All-American honors.

“Getting recognized for what you do is cool, and I know that comes with playing time and practicing hard,” Checo said. “I honestly couldn’t do it without my teammates.”

All of the players have their own set of personal and team goals for the upcoming season.

Checo said his focus is set on getting the team back to where they ended last year and making it as far as possible in the NCAA tournament.

After defeating Boston in the Patriot League Championship, the team fell to Johns Hopkins University, a perennial powerhouse, in a tight 13-10 game.

Checo said the team’s mindset right now is recognizing that last season’s success wasn’t a fluke. He thinks the way to prove that to others is to go out and achieve similar success this season.

Eierman said he’s entering the season with a team-first mentality, hoping to spend as much time as he can with his teammates and make it to the NCAA tournament.

“Personally, I try not to focus on the accolades,” Eierman said. “I want to leave everything I can out there and just have no doubts.”

While the upperclassmen on the team have the experience of winning the Patriot League title, there are many new faces who have not had the exposure to the style of play.

After losing 12 graduating seniors last year, the team will have to rely on some newcomers this season.

Eierman said the team has developed a new identity built on love and trust for one another to get deeper into the playoffs.

First-year Luke Breslin said the playing style in the collegiate environment is bigger and faster than anything he’s used to. Coming in as a young player, Breslin said he doesn’t think the talent has changed at all, but the team will have to work hard to patch the holes alumni have left.

“We are still a strong team with great skill,” Breslin said. “This team should be able to do what we did last year and hopefully more.”

This season, Breslin said he’s looking to adjust to the playing speed and find a rhythm with the team.

In terms of preparing for his senior season, Checo said the team is looking to set the tone early with their first few non-conference games against Rutgers on Feb. 1, Fairfield on Feb. 7 and Cornell on Feb. 15.

“It wouldn’t be the worst-case scenario if we go out there and lose,” Checo said. “We know we can go on winning streaks, and we have the ability to fight through adversity to get to where we want to be.”

Last season, the team began conference play with a 2-3 record. Capped off by a four-game win streak to end the regular season, the team ran the table in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks dropped their first game of the season Feb. 1 against Rutgers 10-6. They begin Patriot League play with a home game on Feb. 22 against conference newcomers Richmond.