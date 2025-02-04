Photo gallery: A look inside Lehigh’s Clayton University Center

The Clayton University Center offers multiple workspaces and study spots for students. With its modern design and convenient amenities, it has become a central hub for collaboration and productivity on campus. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
The newly renovated Clayton University Center incorporates modern elements while preserving its historical design. The space now includes updated communal areas for the community. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
The Pub inside the renovated Clayton University Center offers a relaxed atmosphere with a menu inspired by European bistros. Guests can enjoy a selection of craft beers and fine wines starting Feb. 4. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
The newly renovated Clayton University Center officially opened to students and staff on Jan. 20. Students celebrated the first day of classes in the updated space, which offers a variety of new amenities and gathering areas. (Kendall Gavin/ B&W Staff)
The Clayton University Center offers new dining options for students, including a variety of fresh and convenient meals as well as grab-and-go choices to accommodate busy schedules. (Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
Clutch and Go is a featured store in the Clayton University Center offering an efficient way to purchase made-to-go meals and snacks. Shoppers scan in through the Grubhub app, select their items and are charged after they exit.(Kendall Gavin/B&W Staff)
