A quick scroll through TikTok’s “For You Page” is likely to reveal a number of videos featuring the viral soundbite, “Everything is working out for me at any given moment.” This affirmation, coined by Esther Hicks — renowned for her work on “The Law of Attraction” — has become a cornerstone of the viral “Lucky Girl Syndrome” trend.

With over 49,000 videos using this audio, people around the globe are sharing stories of how shifting negative thought patterns into a more optimistic mindset has transformed their lives.

“Lucky Girl Syndrome” is a trend that began with a celebrated manifestation technique, or the belief one can think their way to a better life. Beyond its manifestation roots, many believe it also serves as a powerful wellness tool, helping to reshape thought patterns, influence behavior and regulate emotions for a more positive and balanced mindset.

The idea is that by consistently reinforcing positive reminders, one can gradually reprogram their inner dialogue to become more self-compassionate. This shift has the potential to help people break free from a chronically pessimistic mindset rooted in inadequacy or loss.

Regardless of whether you believe in manifestation as a tool for modifying reality, many have claimed that by practicing affirmations, they have been able to quiet negative self-talk. As a result, the interaction between internal thoughts and external behaviors establishes a relationship between the self and the surrounding social framework.

At Lehigh, there’s a rigorous academic environment and a culture that frequently favors accomplishment above balance. This can enhance habits of perfectionism and feelings of unhappiness.

This toxic grind culture can cause students to disregard their mental and emotional health, making it difficult to pause, think and recognize their worth.

During my junior year, I found myself caught in this toxic cycle of mental exhaustion and self-doubt. My rigorous academic coursework demanded more than I felt capable of giving, and my self-esteem plummeted.

I often felt like I wasn’t doing enough, like I was constantly behind in the race of academic and personal achievement. Every time I stumbled, I harshly criticized myself, deepening the sense of self-hatred that had already begun to take over my mentality.

That’s when I started experimenting with affirmations. I began incorporating them into my daily routine to try to reframe my negative self-talk.

I started with simple phrases like, “I am worthy” and “I am capable of success.”

At first, it felt unnatural — how could I believe these words when my reality seemed to contradict them? But over time, I noticed small shifts in my mindset. Instead of spiraling into a cycle of self-criticism when faced with failure, I allowed myself space to learn and grow. My thoughts gradually became less centered around what I lacked and more about the potential I held within me.

My experience of academic perfectionism and self criticism is not unique at Lehigh.

According to the Lehigh Community and Well-being survey published in August 2023, nearly half of Lehigh students (47.5%) screen positively for anxiety or depression, with 21.4% suffering both symptoms at the same time.

When these issues coincide, the functional damage becomes more severe, emphasizing the critical need for improved mental health support and a culture shift on campus.

Instead of masking struggles and reinforcing toxic positivity through an insincere facade, we can work towards true growth by viewing and speaking to ourselves with compassion and care.

Humans are habitual beings and self-pity behaviors can rapidly become second nature. I believe when you continuously see your life through the lens of scarcity and inadequacy, your ability to follow your true desires are limited, which can lead to emotional fatigue and burnout.

However, it’s important to recognize that simply repeating affirmations has limitations. While establishing a growth-oriented mentality can help change habitual thought patterns, everyone’s access to opportunities and resources is unique.

Affirmations are not intended to reject reality or repress negative thoughts; ignoring obstacles will not make them disappear. Negative thoughts are a natural part of life and expecting to create a flawless, fantasy-like existence is both unrealistic and counterproductive.

Instead, Hicks emphasizes the idea that excessive fixation on unfavorable events or challenges can hinder genuine fulfillment.

By obsessing over what’s lacking, you risk holding yourself back from achieving the very goals and aspirations you desire.

In a society full of relentless expectations, I believe manifestation techniques have the potential to control intrusive, worrisome thoughts and shift your focus to cultivating joy.

I still face moments of self-doubt and burnout. But the act of speaking kindly to myself was a tool that made a tangible difference. Today, as a senior, I can honestly say that affirmations empowered me to not only manage my inner dialogue but also to recognize my value, regardless of the external pressures.

I learned true fulfillment is often found in the present, hidden within the most ordinary aspects of life. By embracing the here and now, people can uncover happiness in places they might overlook. You are more than enough, and with a simple shift of perspective, you may start to see and believe it for yourself.