Braving the cold, running for a cause at Cupid’s Chase 5K

The morning air is brisk as runners stretch and gather at the starting line, shuffling to stay warm. Some are here to compete, while others have come to enjoy the sense of community. But, all are running for a cause.

Held the weekend before Valentine’s Day, the Cupid’s Chase 5K raises funds to support individuals with disabilities, turning a race into something more meaningful.

This year’s race began at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the SteelStacks. Participants received a Cupid’s Chase 5K drawstring bag and competed for a medal in their respective age category. The top three fastest runners were presented with trophies.

Community Options Inc., a national nonprofit which provides housing and employment support for people with disabilities, organized the event.

Allyson Pors-Boitz, executive director of Community Options for the Lehigh Valley area, said the organization hosts synchronous races in 13 states and 48 cities across the country.

Andrew Kelly, a Cupid’s Chase committee member, said he has seen the event grow each year, with this year’s race attracting more than 250 runners at the Bethlehem location.

Kelly said he’s worked for organizations providing services and advocacy for individuals with disabilities for about 17 years, which is how he got connected to this event.

Kelly also said he thinks Bethlehem is one of the best locations to hold the race, because it’s spacious, and there are limited parking issues.

“There’s no limit really,” Kelly said. “It’s an amazing place.”

Pors-Boitz said all proceeds go toward the 24 support homes the organization runs, along with employment and community support for individuals with disabilities.

“Since we are a nonprofit, we rely on donations from the people in our communities, and those funds go directly to the people we support,” she said.

Pors-Boitz said as part of the organization’s employment support efforts, some of the funds are used to hire job coaches and developers, and to provide ongoing support once the individuals are hired. In regards to community support, she said the organization helps with necessities such as in-home renovations and finding safe neighborhoods where members can receive 24-hour care.

Kelly said Community Options integrates the individuals it supports into its events, including the man who announced the races.

Anyone is free to register for future races, whether they want to support the cause or just get a run in, he said.

Steve Fuguet, a teacher in the Philadelphia area, said he signed up for two reasons.

“I initially started looking for a 5K to work on my own fitness goals, and when I looked into what it was about, I thought, ‘Even better,’” Fuguet said.

Although the run takes place in the chill of February, he said he enjoyed it and would recommend the event to friends.

“It was a great event for a good cause,” Fuguet said. “It’s really awesome to support something while also supporting myself.”

A photographer captured photos of runners as they crossed the finish line.

Afterwards, they were welcomed into the ArtsQuest Center. A DJ played music, a photo booth invited participants to smile for photos and complimentary food and drinks — including donuts — were set out for participants to enjoy.

People could also enter a raffle for gift baskets and other prizes.

Enthusiastic staff members waited inside to congratulate the runners and answer any questions.

Pors-Boitz said Community Options relies on donations to fund the services they provide for community members.

The Community Options website states people can also get involved by joining their advocacy group, the Community Options Business Advisory Council by becoming a volunteer.

Cupid’s Chase is one of many events Community Options hosts to raise money and awareness for disabled individuals. Additional events include a corn hole tournament, a golf tournament and Christmas plant sale.