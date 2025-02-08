Matt Rogers scored 27 points as American University defeated Lehigh 78-75 in a back-and-forth overtime game at Stabler Arena on Saturday.

Rogers led the Eagles (15-10, 9-3 Patriot League) in scoring. Elijah Stephens also added 23 points. Lincoln Ball grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the Mountain Hawks (9-14, 4-8 Patriot League) with 19 points. Josh Ingram and Hank Alvey also added 14 and 12 points respectively.

Ingram hit two free throws to force overtime tied at 64 with one second left in the second half. The Mountain Hawks were outscored 14-11 in the extra period.

Lehigh’s next game is on the road at Navy on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

More to come.