The Lehigh Faculty Senate convened for the first time in 2025 on Friday to discuss the impact of a new executive order on university spending, the approval of an exploratory first-semester program and two memorial resolutions.

New executive order

The meeting, led by Faculty Senate Chair Peter Zeitler, discussed the executive order “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing,” issued by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Zeitler addressed concerns about how the new federal spending policies will disproportionately affect certain departments at Lehigh.

Initiatives related to climate change, women and gender studies, and diversity, equity and inclusion are expected to be significantly impacted, Zeitler said.

Provost Nathan Urban said changes to current federal grant spending by Lehigh should be expected, whether it affects research or tenures.

Urban said he has been in communication with Lehigh department heads, deans, other universities and elected officials. He also outlined some of the consequences of the executive orders.

He said Lehigh currently has $77 million in federal commitments.

“When we look at that in our grant portfolio, about 20% or so of our grant portfolio looks like it’s at risk,” Urban said.

Since this figure is an estimate, Urban emphasized the importance of cautious spending in the weeks leading up to related court case decisions.

He said the university is prioritizing support for graduate students and research areas where disruptions would be the most damaging. He also said interruptions in research, such as those preventing biologists from “maintaining cell lines or unique animals,” could have catastrophic consequences.

Mary Foltz, director of the women, gender, and sexuality studies program, expressed concern about how these spending reforms could affect her department.

“We are under particular stress,” Foltz said. “The federal government is targeting our research in particular and wants to withdraw grant funding. I see it as my role to advocate for faculty in the program.”

Foltz said department heads across the country will have to completely pivot the way they have been running, and questions of how to change necessary language, approach research and support untenured faculty have arisen amidst a sense of reeling.

Urban said it will be in Lehigh’s best interest to be conservative with student recruitment for the time being.

“I think we should be somewhat conservative with respect to recruitment of graduate students this year,” he said. “I think that there’s a real possibility that there will be financial consequences of these circumstances to the university in one way or another.”

While some universities, like the University of Chicago, have halted spending in response to the reforms, Urban said Lehigh will take a more middle ground approach to these issues.

Exploratory First Semester

Terry-Ann Jones, deputy provost of undergraduate education, proposed a new program at a Faculty Senate meeting held on March 1, 2024. After amendments were made to the original proposal, the program was approved at the meeting.

Jones, also a professor of political science and Africana studies, said the exploratory first-semester program is designed for students who are undecided on their college enrollment and allows them to take courses across multiple colleges.

“This is an opportunity for students to really understand what each college has to offer, to learn about the different options and to do some self reflection to determine which college best suits them,” she said.

Students in the exploratory program will take general education courses, such as English and math, along with two introductory classes in the colleges of their choosing.

For example, Jones said, a student considering both the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business might take a Big Question Seminar and Introduction to Business.

According to the College of Arts and Sciences’ academic requirements, Big Questions Seminars are a mandatory course for first-year students who are enrolled in the college, and the seminars are designed to encourage students to engage with complex issues that don’t have straightforward answers.

The program will launch as a three-year pilot in fall 2027, with annual reports presented to the Faculty Senate and careful advising support for students.

Memorial Resolutions

At the beginning of the meeting, the Faculty Senate posthumously awarded memorial resolutions for Jon Innes and Edward Evenson.

A memorial resolution serves as a formal written and oral tribute to a deceased faculty member’s career, according to the Faculty Senate’s website. It’s presented to the senate and preserved as a record of a faculty member’s contributions to the university.

Chad Meyerhoefer, economics professor and department chair, memorialized Jon Innes, a professor of economics who passed away in October 2024 at the age of 87. Meyerhoefer said Innes made numerous contributions to the Lehigh community, including directing the College of Business doctoral program for many years, advising all economic majors and serving multiple terms on the Educational Policy Committee and the College of Business Economics Policy Committee.

Frank Pazzaglia, earth and environmental studies professor, memorialized Edward Evenson, a professor of earth and environmental sciences who passed away in August 2023. Pazzaglia said Evenson was internationally respected as a surgical geologist and glacial geomorphologist. Known for his passion and expertise, he inspired many students to pursue earth and environmental sciences, and helped launch numerous careers in the field.