La Kang Chicken and Rice heats up East Fourth Street

With freshly painted white walls and an eye-catching green ceiling, a French-Thai fusion restaurant, La Kang Chicken and Rice, is setting up shop on East Fourth Street, replacing Mexican restaurant General Zapata.

Anthony Valdez, a co-owner of La Kang, said South Side Bethlehem is an attractive location for the new French-Thai fusion experience due to its foot traffic and access to the community.

The restaurant was scheduled to open by late January, but Valdez said due to delays in health inspections, La Kang is now looking at a mid-February opening.

After 15 years of business, General Zapata closed its doors in December 2024. The owners said in a Facebook post they decided to scale back operations and focus more on mobile serving.

The restaurant group La Kang has multiple locations across the Lehigh Valley. La Kang Thai French Cuisine operates in Palmer Township and has a focus on seafood. In Hellertown, both La Kang Thai Noodles Bar and La Kang Hot Pot serve traditional Thai noodle dishes.

The co-owners, Valdez, Nakkarawoot “Noah” Krueawong, Ratchaphol “Paul” Rojrattana and Romnarin Maca-Antal said they are confident in replacing a long-standing establishment with their new concept.

“In Bethlehem, we don’t see any Thai restaurants that have chicken over rice yet, and we try to make (La Kang) different by not having just normal dishes, like fried rice or pad thai because we want people here to try our new dishes,” Maca-Antal said.

The menu features varying styles of chicken, including fried, steamed and grilled. Customers will also get to choose their type of rice, which includes garlic, ginger or jasmine.

Popular options from other La Kang locations, such as curry, noodles and various appetizers, will also be offered.

Valdez said La Kang will offer a distinctive, yet affordable option to people trying Thai food for the first time.

“People knew about Thai food, but now people’s palettes are expanding,” Valdez said. “They’re starting to enjoy different ethnic foods that they probably would never try before.”

Valdez was the executive sous chef at Lehigh’s Clayton University Center before it underwent renovations. During this time, he said he envisioned an inexpensive, fast-casual Thai eatery. He brought his idea and expertise to the Downtown Allentown Market in 2023 and later got the opportunity to open one in Bethlehem.

“Everything doesn’t have to have all these bells and whistles for it to taste good,” Valdez said. “Some people just overdo everything.”

La Kang emphasizes simplistic yet flavorful food. With a limited menu, they can focus on cheffing higher quality, authentic Thai dishes.

“In Thailand, there are so many kinds of more delicate dishes,” Krueawong said. “We want to bring new experiences to Thai culture.”

Krueawong attended college in Thailand and said he often didn’t have much time to eat before class. This inspired him to create a restaurant that delivers quick and delicious meals to the community.

According to the Census Bureau, racial and ethnic diversity has been growing in Bethlehem in recent years. Over the past 20 years, diversity in restaurants has grown in the Lehigh Valley overall, and Valdez said La Kang is proud to be contributing.

“We want to show a presence on the South Side, you know?” Valdez said. “Not only just to be there but be involved with the community.”

Along with the to-go options, Valdez said the owners prioritize hospitality, proper customer service and establishing a good rapport with the community.

“We treat you as a family member,” Valdez said. “You know, if you’re happy, (we’re) excited for you.”