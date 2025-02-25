Lehigh community celebrates Mary Kay Baker’s career

More than 200 people traveled from near and far to Lehigh’s Iacocca Hall on Friday to celebrate the career of Mary Kay Baker, the director of conference services at Lehigh.

Those in attendance were mostly current and former Lehigh staff members, but among them was Swoop, the mascot of the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Reid, current coach of the Kansas City Chiefs and former Eagles coach, also sent gifts to the celebration.

Between 1996 and 2012, the Eagles spent 17 summers hosting their training camp at Goodman Campus. Each year, Baker planned key aspects of the team’s visit, including housing interns and staff through her position. David Joseph, executive director of student auxiliary services, said this was Baker’s claim to fame.

She agreed that her stand out experience at Lehigh was the time she spent establishing the relationship between the university and the football team. After 38 years of even more memorable experiences, Baker retired from her position at Lehigh on Saturday.

Baker began her Lehigh career in 1986 in the Dean of Students Office as a live-in residence life coordinator. She then worked her way up to become the director of residence life.

In 1996, after working in the office for a number of years, she took on the role that she held for the remainder of her time at Lehigh.

“My plan was to come here for a couple years then move back to my hometown in Syracuse, New York,” Baker said. “But I had two great years, and I just loved working here, so I decided to stay.”

As the director of conference services, Baker oversaw the Wood Dining Room at the Iacocca Conference Center on Mountaintop Campus, where both internal and external events are held. These events range from weddings, business dinners, athletic banquets, proms and others.

One of the contributions she made throughout her time at Lehigh was playing a key role in the renovation of the conference center in 2017.

Baker was also responsible for coordinating the summer conference program, ensuring housing, dining and any other facility needs were met throughout the summer, according to the Auxiliary Services website.

“Working with summer conference programs and student staff was a great way for me to connect with students in a different way that was not just an academic way,” Baker said.

Beyond her day to day role, Baker said she always found herself immersed in versatile projects.

She once co-advised Colleges Against Cancer, an organization supporting the American Cancer Society, for a couple of years alongside Joseph.

She was also a Lehigh cheerleading coach for five years and the president of the Association of Collegiate Conference and Event Directors International for one year.

“She did not just do her job, but she did other things at the university that had an impact on students and others,” Joseph said.

Baker said she ultimately decided to step down from her position because she simply believed it was time.

“I think 38 and a half years is a really good run, and I have had some really great years here,” she said. “But I have beautiful grandchildren that I am excited to spend time with and a 95-year-old mother who I will be able to take care of.”

While she is excited to begin this new stage of her life, Baker said she will miss working with the Lehigh staff.

“It is kind of like leaving a family in some ways,” Baker said. “Some of these people I have been with since I started in 1986. I will miss seeing the people and spending time with them.”

Those who have worked with Baker share a similar sentiment.

Joseph, for example, said she’s always been fun to be around, and through laughing together and collaborating, the two have formed a close relationship.

“She lights up a room with her smile and her sense of humor,” Joseph said.

At the celebration on Friday, two staff members from the Association of Collegiate Conference and Event Directors International traveled from Colorado to present Baker with an Honorary Lifetime Membership.

“This shows a testament to all of the lives she touched in her 38 years,” said Laura Bachman, assistant director of conference services.

Baker also made a speech at the party, speaking on her career at Lehigh, thanking many of her colleagues and reflecting on how the institution has impacted her life.

“I definitely won the workplace lottery when I came to Lehigh all those years ago,” she said.