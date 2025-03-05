“Proof” is proof of complexities women face at Lehigh

“Proof,” a play by playwright and screenwriter David Auburn, tells the story of a woman who discovers a revolutionary mathematical proof. Among the many themes it addresses is an overarching focus on the difficulties faced by women in STEM fields.

Sydney Weaver, ‘25, recognized this story and its motifs as something representative of many students at Lehigh. A year and a half ago, the theatre and journalism major decided on this particular play as the perfect piece to showcase at Lehigh.

“Proof” was presented by Lehigh’s department of theatre in the Zoellner Arts Center beginning on Feb. 21. The production, which was directed by Weaver, wrapped on Saturday.

The play explores family, difficulties faced by women in STEM, and the fine line between brilliance and madness. When the main character, Catherine, uncovers a revolutionary mathematical proof in her late father’s notes, she must grapple with her identity, inherited intellect and the fragile state of her own mind.

Weaver said directors should be able to answer three questions — Why this show? Why here? Why now?

“I wanted to do this show because it really showcases a woman in STEM, and as Lehigh is getting less and less diverse gender wise across colleges, I wanted to tell a story that is becoming more and more a reality,” Weaver said.

Weaver directed the performance with only four starring actors — Phoebe Montemurro, ‘27, Patrick Boles, ‘25, Benjamin Snyder, ‘28, and Emily Walsh, ‘26 — and one non-moving set.

Graduating with honors from the theatre department, Weaver said the wrap of “Proof” was a monumental occasion for her, as the play served as both her scholar senior thesis and her honors thesis.

“This has been really rewarding because this show is quite literally four years in the making,” Weaver said.

Weaver said she wanted to use the play as a way to connect with Lehigh students, encouraging more to get involved with the theatre department and to attend the performances it produces.

“It was my personal and professional goal for us to get as many people from in and outside the Lehigh community to come and see what our theatre department can do,” Weaver said.

She said she hopes “Proof” will set a precedent for people wanting to return to the theatre and support the arts at Lehigh. While Lehigh may not be known as an art school, Weaver said there are many students involved in its theatre department.

“It’s really important for them to feel supported by their community and by their administration,” Weaver said.

Riley Stone, ‘28, attended a show of “Proof” to get inspiration for a paper she is writing for her dramatic action class, which is run through the English and theatre departments.

Stone said her favorite moment in the show was the dramatic scene right before intermission, during which Catherine admits to having written a groundbreaking mathematical proof that people had assumed was her father’s.

What stood out to Stone said the complexity of the characters stood out to her, particularly within the two sisters portrayed in the play, Catherine and Claire.

“I saw both sides of what the two sisters were saying, and I agreed with both of them,” she said.

Weaver used the actors and her set to address these complexities. She said she did so by giving the actors the opportunity to explore how they wanted to tell their characters’ stories.

“I am there basically as a conductor, but they are playing the instruments of their bodies, and they’re making the decisions on their character,” Weaver said.

Weaver wanted to ensure the actors embodied their characters and had believable chemistry amongst each other. To do this, she said she conducted many rounds of auditions and group reads.

There was one actor who stood out to Weaver immediately — Montemurro, who portrayed Catherine.

“I knew the second that she auditioned that she was the one, that she encapsulated the bare bones of the character,” Weaver said.

Montemurro said she has always loved to act and was particularly interested in this show as she thought it had a powerful message. Being a woman in STEM herself, she was passionate about showcasing this narrative.

“I enjoyed most getting to know different characters and how other people act and stepping out of who I am for a second to try and tell other people’s stories,” Montemurro said.

Telling the story of Catherine was easier for Montemurro with the help of Weaver. Montemurro said Weaver was a great director, as she guided the cast while also letting them make their own choices.

Weaver said her goal in directing “Proof” was for the characters to come to life and to reflect the reality many people experience. She hoped audience members would see some of themselves and their families reflected in the actors on stage.

Grateful for her time spent with the theatre department over the past four years, she said she’s glad she was able to direct a play that touched on the lives of Lehigh students.

“To give this back as a form of art to our faculty, our students and our community is something that was really important to me,” Weaver said.