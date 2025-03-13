Renaming of campus advocacy centers discussed at Faculty Senate meeting

Federal executive orders ending diversity, equity and inclusion programs have been frequently discussed by Lehigh faculty and administration at recent Faculty Senate meetings. The senate continued these conversations, specifically surrounding innovation of professors in the classroom and the renaming of campus advocacy centers, at its most recent meeting last week.

The meeting also addressed updates to the Faculty Senate’s bylaws and the future of Lehigh’s Campus Plan.

Renaming campus advocacy centers

Donald Outing, vice president of equity and community, addressed the recent name change of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to the Office of Inclusive Excellence and Belonging at the meeting.

While he said the university remains committed to equity initiatives, the update is intended to modernize language and better align with institutional goals.

He also said Lehigh’s Student Senate has expressed support for the change, though some other students have raised concerns about the broader implications of renaming the office.

Innovation in the classroom and course evaluations

The importance of allowing professors to innovate in the classroom without fear of negative course evaluations impacting their tenure or promotion was also discussed.

Provost Nathan Urban said professors are equipped with the tools to prevent students from feeling singled out when discussing heavier topics of race, ethnicity and nationality in classes.

“We’ve provided faculty with training on managing these discussions in classrooms,” he said. “It’s something we need to stay focused on and approach thoughtfully. That said, I’m comfortable with where we are right now.”

Urban also said faculty can explore new teaching methods to improve student experience while ensuring that assessments of the courses fairly reflect their contributions and effectiveness.

As various fields begin to incorporate integrative tools which allow for further innovation, like artificial intelligence, 3D printing and virtual reality, he said the impacts on student learning should be considered.

“Ultimately, what matters most is the outcome,” Urban said. “Are students learning more? Are they better equipped to solve problems using the information they’ve gained? That’s the real focus.”

Faculty Senate bylaws

The senate also formally approved new bylaws at the meeting, which clarify meeting procedures and governance structures.

A significant change to the bylaws included the adoption of electronic voting at future Faculty Senate meetings to improve efficiency and accuracy in decision-making.

Mathematics professor Angela Hicks said voting is complicated by some people raising their hands in person and others raising them over Zoom during meetings. To make it easier to count, the senate is switching to electronic voting.

“We still need to work out some details to ensure transparency and keep votes public, but that’s the plan,” Hicks said.

She also said this transition aims to eliminate inconsistencies in manual vote counting, and it’s expected to take effect at the next meeting.

Lehigh’s Campus Plan

Nancy Trainer, vice president for facilities and campus planning, provided updates on the university’s long-term Campus Plan, which outlines changes to Lehigh’s campus in line with the Strategic Plan “Inspiring the Future Makers.”

Peter Zeitler, chair of the senate, said the Campus Plan outlines long-term goals surrounding land usage that address how Lehigh is organized, how people move across campus and where facilities’ services should be concentrated.

The senate’s discussion focused on the disconnect between Lehigh’s separate campuses and improving transportation.

Faculty members noted that traveling between the Mountaintop Campus and Asa Packer Campus in just 10 minutes, which is the passing time between class periods, is impractical. This then prompted discussion on possible solutions.

“One key takeaway is that (the administration) is moving toward the idea of a single campus rather than separate ones like Goodman, Asa Packer and Mountaintop,” Zeitler said. “The challenge now is figuring out how to integrate them both psychologically and logistically.”

The next Faculty Senate meeting will be held on April 4. Previous meeting agendas can be found on the senate’s website.