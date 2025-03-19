The Lehigh University Pub navigates its first month of service

On the third floor of the newly renovated Clayton University Center lies the Lehigh University Pub, a full-service restaurant open to the Lehigh community and the public that debuted in early February.

The restaurant has since been navigating the early stages of its service. With that has come an expanded menu, student reactions and staff settling into the routine of operating the restaurant.

David Joseph, the executive director of auxiliary services, said the restaurant’s popularity has been increasing steadily.

He also said the concept of an on-campus pub had been in the works for a few years.

Once administrators saw the success rates of other schools’ restaurants, such as The Rathskeller at the University of Miami, Joseph said they decided to follow through with The Pub.

He said it’s a great community builder and a location faculty can bring visiting professors to for meetings. He also believes it will inspire a safer drinking culture.

The Pub is operated by Settlers Hospitality Group, an organization that runs a variety of hotels and restaurants in Pennsylvania, including Sayre Mansion, a bed and breakfast on Wyandotte Street.

However, Joseph said profits will still be going to the school.

James McHugh, the senior director of hotel operations for Settlers Hospitality, is also the general manager of The Pub.

McHugh said the restaurant’s menu follows a gastro-pub style, with offerings named after elements of Lehigh culture, like “Asa’s Fries” and the “Mountain Hawk Veggie Melt.”

The Pub also serves alcoholic beverages from a range of local breweries owned by Lehigh alumni, and McHugh said The Pub will be the first restaurant to carry CJ McCollum’s, ‘13, wine once it’s available to sell in Pennsylvania.

Joseph said The Pub will follow all laws set by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and those from Settlers Hospitality are trained in ensuring a safe drinking environment.

“It teaches responsible drinking,” Joseph said. “It’s not a place off campus where you’re going to get trashed or wasted.”

Previously, the liquor license for The Pub was denied by Bethlehem City Council, because Bethlehem had met its quota for the number of licenses allowed per 3,000 residents.

In an email to The Brown and White, Amy White, Lehigh’s director of media relations, wrote that following the city council’s denial of the liquor license, the school found “another license available locally that was already within the allocation for Bethlehem,” which did not require council approval.

McHugh said he sees the restaurant as a place where those 21 and older can come for a drink, as well as a place for those not of drinking age to still enjoy a meal. He said it will also be a great place for students to bring their loved ones for family weekend.

“This is a trend in all colleges and universities that in 10 years, others will be like ‘Oh, Lehigh did that 10 years ago,’” McHugh said.

While designing the interior, certain details were preserved from the original building. McHugh said one of the tables pays homage to the previous UC, as it’s made from original beams of wood that were removed during the renovation process.

Across the restaurant, there is another table McHugh said was built by the Lehigh Engineering Club with the original Lehigh crest. Prints of photos from around campus also line the interior walls.

Ethan Riester, ‘25, has been to The Pub twice since it opened, once for a meal and once to grab drinks with his friends.

He said when going for drinks, the staff asked before seating them if they would be drinking and scanned their IDs at the entrance to the restaurant.

Riester said he enjoyed the ambience and experience at The Pub, which is something he believes others should take into account when looking at the price point.

He said the food quality and price point are similar to other restaurants of the same caliber, and the serving sizes are fairly generous.

Despite some quality issues with his food, such as his burger being overcooked for his liking, Riester said it’s clear the staff is still learning and in the early stages of opening, which is something diners should be mindful of.

The prices of salads and sandwiches offered on The Pub’s menu range from $12 to $17, with add-ons costing up to an additional $10. The main entrees cost $25 to $35, and additional sides are $9 each.

Riester said he paid $13 for a beer at the bar, which included a tip on top of the automatic 20% gratuity that is included in every bill.

After a few weeks of service, The Pub began offering deals that can be paid for with meal swipes by meal plan holders. Some of the options include a chicken slider and half-sandwiches that are served with chips and a soft drink.

Riester said he sees The Pub serving as a restaurant for special events or the occasional drink rather than a replacement for other dining options on campus, like Rathbone Dining Hall.

He also said he sees it serving alumni who may want to return to campus to see the renovated UC.

“I know college students are more focused on value, like if you go to Rathbone you can do a meal swipe and eat as much as you want,” he said. “Why would I go to the UC and spend ‘X’ amount of money?”

Both times he went, Riester said he was surprised to find there was very little foot traffic, and he was seated immediately.

Joseph said in a follow up interview with The Brown and White that he’s heard great things about the quality of food and the workers from Settlers Hospitality are doing a fantastic job with service.

He said “things are a little slower than expected,” but each day they are steadily increasing their numbers, growing more than 30% each week.

Joseph said guests include students, faculty, staff and visitors from tours, with reservations and large parties making up around half of the guest pool. It is also a place for athletic coaches to bring potential recruits on campus, he said.

To improve, he said the restaurant is looking to partner with student organizations on campus for events, host happy hour campaigns and begin weekly open mic nights.

Joseph said marketing will help increase public awareness of The Pub, and growing attendance is something that will come with time.

“I think it’s like any new business you’re opening up, you got to get more of the word out there,” Joseph said. “I think all the different angles of marketing, advertising and promoting are gonna start bringing the pieces together a little bit.”

The Lehigh University Pub is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations can be made on Lehigh Dining’s website.