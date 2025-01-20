After two and a half years of renovations, the Clayton University Center (UC) reopened today, offering students, faculty and staff a variety of new resources and dining options.

The plan to renovate was announced by former Lehigh President John Simon in 2016 in Lehigh’s Path to Prominence plan. In 2018, Board of Trustees Chair Kevin L. Clayton, ‘84, ‘13P, and Lisa A. Clayton, ‘13P, gifted Lehigh with $20 million to fund the UC renovations and expansions.

The renovations “create a dynamic environment for student life while preserving the building’s historic grandeur,” according to Lehigh Facilities Capital Projects and Planning.

Jim LaRose, the lead project manager, said the main goal for the renovations was to maintain the historic and iconic architecture, while modernizing “every aspect” of the building. He said the team worked to make the building easier to navigate and allow for flexible programming.

“There is a delicate balance between preserving historic structures, while at the same time aligning them with current expectations in terms of ease of use, technology and dining,” LaRose said.

According to Student Center Operations, the UC was originally built in 1868.

LaRose said a historic renovation differs from new construction because it often involves many uncertainties, including the routing of utilities on site and the construction of the building itself.

With original architectural drawings lost to history, LaRose said the team had to uncover parts of the building during construction that were unexpected or needed repairs along the way.

Chris Cook, interim vice president for finance and administration, led an exclusive media tour for The Brown and White on Jan. 16. She said the interior design allows for a more open concept, so the Lehigh community can take advantage of the building in its entirety.

One of the UC’s most significant changes is the expansion of available dining options.

In place of the Lower and Upper Court dining spaces, the UC features seven retail dining options throughout the first, second and third floors. While each dining area offers food court-style seating, Cook said food can be enjoyed anywhere within the building.

“This isn’t a dining hall,” Cook said. “This is a place where food is served, but it’s also a space where you can walk around. It’s the University’s home.”

Asa’s Place, located on the first floor, serves breakfast all day, while South Mountain Grill and Deli serves dishes adhering to Kosher meat dietary restrictions. Cook said these will both be in business starting the first day of class this semester.

To the left of these establishments is Clutch and Go, an Amazon Just Walk Out facility. Students, faculty and staff can enter it by using the GrubHub app or a credit card.

According to the UC Dining Opening Plan, the remaining retail dining options are scheduled to open in February. However, David Joseph, executive director of Auxiliary Services, said dates are subject to change with the possibility of some locations opening sooner.

Located on the second floor, The Hearth will serve pizza and pasta, and Kalamata, will serve Mediterranean dishes. On the third floor, Leaf and Ladle will provide pre-made food options, while Simple Servings will cater to those who have additional food allergies.

Since the UC’s initial closure, dining at Lehigh has undergone extensive changes, including renovations of Hawk’s Nest in 2022 and the closure of Lucy’s Cafe in August of 2024.

Given these changes, Joseph said Auxiliary Services will continue to assess and monitor the performance of dining and retail operations.

“As with any new business venture, it’s essential to thoroughly evaluate all aspects of the program,” Joseph said.

With the introduction of new dining options, he also said the team is committed to ensuring a balanced and efficient dining experience.

“Our goal is to right-size dining offerings across campus while providing a diverse range of high-quality options to serve the needs of the campus community,” Joseph said.

In addition to the retail dining options, each floor has been redesigned with an open-concept layout.

The Living Room, formerly known as the Lower Court dining hall, is located on the east end of the first floor, offering a space for community members to gather. Featuring a mixture of traditional desks, soft-seating furniture and reservable meeting rooms, Cook said the space is multi-purposeful.

“It’s really a ‘make it what you want space,’” she said.

The second floor’s South Entrance, situated across from Trembley Park, has also been updated as a part of the renovations.

“If you remember, the South Entrance was like one little door,” Cook said. “It was dark, and now we have this huge atrium that’s bright and beautiful.”

With an expanded plaza and additional outdoor seating, she said the space is large enough to accommodate a variety of events.

Another new addition to the second floor is the Club Hub. According to the Lehigh Alumni Website, this area will serve as a dedicated space for student clubs and organizations.

Cook said the Club Hub will provide a space for clubs to collaborate on projects, hold meetings and work together as needed. Equipped with a printing center and cabinets along the walls, the space will also offer designated areas to store supplies.

Cook said the Office of Student Involvement will determine which clubs will be allocated a cabinet space, with decisions expected to be finalized early this semester.

The Asa Packer Room on the third floor has been renamed the Great Room. While it shares the open layout of other floors, it has been designed to foster a more social atmosphere.

The room features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, table tennis and a pool table.

Cook said the Great Room renovations were inspired by the space’s history as a thoroughfare, with people often using it to travel from one room to another.

“It really has always been kind of a Great Room, we just didn’t really treat it that way,” she said. “But you have to walk through it, so we just really leaned into that and turned it into this amazing, beautiful space.”

What was once a space divided into three sections, leading to office areas, has been transformed into the Board Room, which can accommodate 80 people. Cook said while the space is primarily intended for board events, it will also be available for reservation for other functions.

According to the UC Dining Opening Plan, a full-service restaurant and bar called The Pub is also scheduled to open on Jan. 28.

Located on the third floor, The Pub will be open to the public, offering lunch and dinner five days a week. It will accept traditional payment methods, as well as offer meal deals in exchange for a meal swipe, according to an email from The Office of the President.

Cook said during its first weeks, the restaurant will only accommodate parties with reservations as the staff gets adjusted. Once everything settles, she said walk-ins will be welcomed.

The lower level and fourth floor have received updates in terms of appearance, but the integrity of the original structure has mostly remained the same, she said.

Cook also said all of the offices that were originally located in the UC prior to construction will be moving back in.

These offices include the Community Service Office on the lower level; Student Center Operations and the Office of First-Year Student Experience on the first floor; the Office of Student Involvement on the second floor; the Office of Multicultural Affairs, the Pride Center and the Center for Gender Equity on the third floor; and the Office of Survivor Support and Intimacy Education on the fourth floor.

Several improvements have been made to outdoor spaces, including additional seating, easier access to the second-floor balcony and a fire pit near the tower entrance.

A new balcony has also been added on the third floor, which was previously inaccessible.

Other updates include renovations to the bathrooms, elevator and staircases, along with the addition of an accessible ramp located at the main entrance.

Throughout the first week of classes, Student Center Operations will host several events for the Lehigh community to explore the UC. Additional details can be found on their website.