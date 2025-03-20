Bethlehem appoints first sustainability manager

Bethlehem recently appointed its first ever sustainability manager, becoming the second of the Lehigh Valley’s three major cities to create this position.

Climate change poses serious threats to Bethlehem’s natural resources and quality of life, according to the city’s Climate Action Plan, which was enacted in April 2021 and developed by engineering consulting firm WSP Global INC.

The plan includes targeted policies, programs and projects to help the city reduce its environmental impact and enhance its resilience against climate change, according to WSP’s website.

In December, Sarah DeGrendel stepped into the role of sustainability manager — a position that was created to better implement and execute efforts outlined in the Climate Action Plan, Jeff Irvine, a vice president on WSP’s sustainability, energy and climate change team, said.

Irvine said DeGrendel will track progress toward achieving climate action goals by collecting data and gathering metrics to illustrate Bethlehem’s advancements.

DeGrendel said her work is rooted in her childhood love of environmental science.

“I grew up outside playing with my brothers and was really involved in nature,” she said.

She said she was inspired to take on her new role because she sees a strong sense of community in Bethlehem and believes public engagement is crucial.

“One of my top priorities this year is to build a strong foundation for long-term success, and I think, in doing so, that means getting to know the community,” she said.

Becoming familiar with the community involves building relationships with city departments, community partners and residents, DeGrendel said, especially because her role is integrated throughout all of Bethlehem.

Since her appointment, she said she’s taken over nine implementation committees. She’s also working on partnerships with Lehigh, Moravian University, Northampton Community College and Lafayette College to support engagement with the Climate Action Plan.

Other sustainability projects she’s working on include collaborating with vendors for eco-friendly food vessels and planting trees on the North Side of Bethlehem.

DeGrendel said she’s also making an effort to be present in the community by attending various meetings and events, including those held by Bethlehem’s Environmental Advisory Council and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.

Lynn Rothman, chair of the Environmental Advisory Council, said she thinks the sustainability manager role will be extremely beneficial in pursuing the goals outlined in the City’s Climate Action Plan.

“Having one person devote their full time to coordinating the efforts across the different city departments and act as a point person for the public is invaluable,” Rothman said. “That’s how we can really move forward with implementing more of the strategies in the plan.”

She also said DeGrendel actively supports the Environmental Advisory Council by keeping members informed about community initiatives. She believes DeGrendel will be knowledgeable, accessible and dedicated in her position.

DeGrendel said she hopes to serve as a resource who is focused on sustainability, as there wasn’t anyone in this position before her.

She views her role as being valuable for “connecting the dots” and improving efficiency, and she hopes to make an effort to help wherever possible.

Irvine said DeGrendel will enhance the city’s ongoing efforts by bringing greater focus to its sustainability initiatives, and he believes the position could not have been implemented at a better time.

“(This position) is coming at a time where the federal government is reducing its actions on climate change,” Irvine said. “This allows the city to step up and continue the goals that were set out in the Climate Action Plan, and actually realize some of the benefits of climate action for the local community.”