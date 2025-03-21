Durham, N.C. — Lehigh’s NCAA Tournament run came to an early end as No. 2 seed Duke routed the No. 15 seed Mountain Hawks in the first round of Women’s March Madness 86-25.

Senior guard and captain Ella Stemmer led the Mountain Hawks, scoring eight points and logging two rebounds. Senior guard and captain Colleen McQuillen collected four points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore guard Oluchi Okananwa led the Blue Devils with 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Toby Fournier and Delaney Thomas each followed suit with 11 points.

The Blue Devils held its lead over Lehigh for the entire game and forced 30 total turnovers. The Blue Devils scored 35 points off those turnovers. The Mountain Hawks were held to single digit scoring in each quarter of the game.

Duke grabbed its largest lead of the game of 61 points with 1:50 to go in the 4th quarter before running out the clock.

The Blue Devils will play No. 10 Oregon in the round of 32.

More to come.