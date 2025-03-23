Photo Gallery: Community walks in solidarity with DEI initiatives

Donald Outing, vice president of equity and community, addresses the crowd prior to the DEI solidarity walk. He said the university’s commitment to equity initiatives is unwavering. (Mazeed Raji/ B&W Staff)
A sign reading “DEI saves lives” is propped on the UC flagpole. Participants made signs that they held while walking around campus, voicing the importance of equity initiatives. (Mazeed Raji/ B&W Staff)
Brooke Littman, ’25, holds a sign reading, “Diversity is our power” while participating in the walk. The group traveled from the UC flagpole to the Zoellner Arts Center and back. (Mazeed Raji/B&W Staff)
Demi Moore, ’27, gives a speech outside of Zoellner Arts Center halfway through the march. Moore shared her experience growing up as a queer person of color and said she was grateful to find a supportive community at Lehigh. (Mazeed Raji/ B&W Staff)
Over 200 students march through Lehigh’s campus in solidarity with DEI initiatives. Along the way, participants chanted, “Who is DEI? We are DEI.” (Mazeed Raji/ B&W Staff)
An attendee holds a sign reading, “We hold these truths to be self-evident.” Speakers at the event discussed the importance of history, emphasizing how attendees need to continue advocating for inclusivity. (Mazeed Raji/ B&W Staff)
