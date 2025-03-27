New arts facility to replace Banana Factory

The new ArtsQuest Creative Factory is set to replace the Banana Factory, which has served as an artistic hub in the Bethlehem area for the past two decades.

The Banana Factory, located on West Third Street, was deemed underutilized by ArtsQuest and no longer effectively served the community. The new state-of-the-art facility is expected to bring significant economic value to the area when it opens in late 2026.

In 1996, ArtsQuest, then known as the Bethlehem Musikfest Association, purchased the former banana distribution center and transformed it into the Banana Factory Arts Center, according to the organization’s website.

Jennifer LoConte, director of communications at ArtsQuest, said when the Banana Factory opened in January 1998, it introduced a new art scene to Bethlehem, filling a much needed creative gap with art classes, art studios, photography classes and more.

The presence of Lehigh and the opening of the Zoellner Arts Center in 1997 also contributed to the area’s growing creative environment.

However, over the years, the Banana Factory’s six-building complex experienced ongoing maintenance issues, and the cost of repairs ultimately became too expensive. LoConte said there were always issues with leakings, heating and cooling, and the building only had one working sink.

“We outgrew it, and before the pandemic, there was the possibility of renovating the entire building,” LoConte said. “But after the pandemic, there was another feasibility study that was done, and it really would have just been more expensive overall to do that instead of starting from scratch.”

The estimated cost of the new building is $32 million, according to the ArtsQuest website. The facility will feature sinks in every classroom, a 5,500-square-foot glass studio, 36 art studios, dedicated outdoor space, security cameras and swipe-access entry. Additionally, scholarships and financial assistance will be available for classes and camps.

Funding for this project comes through the PPL foundation, the charitable branch of the PPL Corporation, which also provides utility services in Rhode Island and Kentucky.

Lissette Santana, president of the PPL Foundation, said in all three states it serves, the foundation works to have a positive impact on its communities by supporting non-profits and making various charitable contributions.

Santana said the company has three focus areas — education, powering equity and sustainable communities.

“For us, the ArtsQuest partnership was a really good fit, because education is about empowering the community,” Santana said. “We have been longtime supporters of ArtsQuest.”

She also expressed support for ArtsQuest’s mission, highlighting its strong history of success in maintaining a vibrant arts organization in Bethlehem, which serves both the local community and millions of visitors.

LoConte said additional funding has come from various organizations, foundations, businesses and individual donors. Some contributors will have classrooms named in their honor, such as Baker Lawn, named after the Baker Foundation.

According to ArtsQuest’s website, funds raised through the ArtsQuest Re-Imagine That! Capital Campaign will also support the project, with $26 million already secured.

LoConte said the creative factory has arts programming for all ages, ranging from toddler story time to events for seniors with Lehigh University Art Galleries to partnerships with senior members of the community.

“It really brings people together,” LoConte said. “Whether it’s music or art, we have such a variety of arts- and culture-based programming here. It’s not just visual arts, but it is really important to bring the community together. It also introduces people of different cultures to new things that they might have never experienced.”

There will also be a Martin Guitar recording studio, volunteer center, increased number of artist studios, more sophisticated glass blowing studio, larger classrooms and more modern exhibition spaces, she said.

LoConte said that the ArtsQuest Creative Factory values the importance of art and education. No matter what you’re studying, art is an important outlet to show creativity and for your mental health. She believes keeping arts in students’ curriculum is crucial.

LoConte emphasized the importance of arts and education, particularly for students. She said no matter what someone is studying, art is an important aspect that can increase test scores, expand knowledge and interests and help with mental health and social awareness.

“We know that on a national level, that’s not always the case, so we are excited to be able to continue and expand our arts curriculum to the community, ”LoConte said. “A lot of our programming is free. Almost 50% of our programming is public, and our programming that’s not free to the public, we have scholarships that are available for those with a financial need.”

LoConte also said a significant portion of ArtsQuest’s programming is free, with nearly half being open to the public. For events that do have a cost, she said scholarships are offered to support those in need of financial assistance.

With an increased number of studios and a modern facility, the ArtsQuest Creative Factory aims to attract high-profile artists and exhibitions.

“Especially with this new building, we’re looking to attract not just local, but regional based artists,” LoConte said. “There have been some articles in the last couple of years that show that artists are actually leaving some of the more major cities, like New York and Philadelphia because of the expensive cost of rent there, so we are trying to attract them.”

Beyond the arts, the new facility will generate economic benefits, according to the ArtsQuest website. The construction phase alone is expected to create about 489 jobs, while annual programming at the new building will support about 112 jobs.

The project is expected to enhance Bethlehem’s overall appeal, potentially increasing foot traffic to the South Side’s shops and restaurants.

Kathy Trimble, a Lower Saucon resident, said arts programming makes the area more desirable to live in, particularly from an economic standpoint.

“There really is something for everyone, which as I said, makes people want to live here,” Trimble said. “It helps companies that are here to attract talent, because it is a nice place to live and creates jobs.”

Trimble said she regularly attends free ArtsQuest concerts, film screenings and other special events and thinks the organization has a positive impact on the area.

“We definitely avail ourselves of a lot of what ArtsQuest has to offer,” she said. “I mean, they have done a great job for the community, well beyond just MusikFest.”