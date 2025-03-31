Aminata Coulibaly:

Never in a million years did I think I would have the opportunity to work at the White House. The White House internship program was a big dream of mine, and I never expected it to come true as a first-generation college student.

The application process was rough and rugged, but I knew the result would change my future. Navigating this journey was challenging, but the support from family and friends ultimately convinced me to apply for this internship.

The only thing I had in mind when applying to this program was my future — my hopes of becoming a lawyer, a first-generation college graduate and, hopefully, the first person in my family to earn a juris doctorate. These dreams have pushed me to work as hard as possible, and it’s this drive that led me to become the first Lehigh student to participate in this program.

Coming to Lehigh as a first-generation Malian-American college student was nerve-racking because I felt like I didn’t belong in such a prestigious space. This is the same emotion I felt when I started interning in the Office of Presidential Correspondence.

Imposter syndrome crippled me with fear, which prevented me from being confident in the work I was doing and the jobs I wanted to pursue. I often wondered, “Am I good enough? Have I worked hard enough to be in this space?” Ultimately, I realized the space I take up in these prestigious programs is deserved, and I wouldn’t be there if I couldn’t do the work.

I had no expectations for the first day of the internship, but I was pleasantly surprised by a diverse internship class that motivated me to seek new opportunities that expanded beyond the job. My co-workers had different experiences and excellent past jobs that showed me I shouldn’t limit myself; I simply had to be confident and believe that no challenge could stop me from achieving my hopes and dreams.

The most enlightening experience during the 10 weeks I spent in Washington D.C. was meeting new people, specifically influential Black leaders in the White House Counsel’s Office. This encouraged me to keep going, as it showed me that people who look like me and who have similar past experiences to me are deserving of the positions they hold in esteemed industries. It gave me perspective, allowing me to realize that this internship was only the beginning of my career and that my future is limitless.

While working in this program, I heard the stories of the American people, which only increased my passion for and dedication to public service. It’s the best way to directly create change and help my community. This experience has further encouraged me to continue my education in order to create the change I have envisioned.

Sophia Barro:

If you told my 18-year-old self I’d intern at the White House, she would’ve laughed — not out of doubt, but disbelief. A Black woman. A daughter of immigrants. I always dreamed big, but I never imagined myself inside the halls of power. Yet last semester, that dream — one I never even dared to have — became my reality.

I grew up knowing spaces like these weren’t made for people like me. But last fall, I stepped through the gates of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and into the Office of Presidential Correspondence, responding to messages from everyday Americans on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration.

At first, the White House felt like something out of a history book. But each morning, as I walked through those storied halls, it became real. I was there. I belonged.

This internship wasn’t just a resume line — it was full circle. Growing up in “the DMV,” politics was always around me. But being inside changed its meaning. The weight of it settled in the first time I walked past the West Wing, realizing I was part of something bigger.

It also reshaped my future. I’ve always loved storytelling, but now I know exactly what I want — political journalism. I want to bridge the gap between the people and the powerful, tell the stories that often go unheard and ask the hard questions.

The most powerful moments weren’t in grand events but in quiet ones — reading letters full of raw emotion and drafting responses that carried the administration’s voice while holding onto each writer’s humanity. Politics isn’t abstract. It’s personal.

Some days, imposter syndrome hit hard. But I reminded myself I worked for this. I earned this. And my younger self? She’d be proud.

People always ask, “What was the best part?” Sure, meeting officials and walking the halls of power was unforgettable. But the real answer? The people. The staffers who worked tirelessly, the mentors who shared their wisdom, the fellow interns who became lifelong friends.

I left the White House with more than experience. I left with purpose. And if I could tell my younger self one thing, it’d be this — dream bigger. Because sometimes, the places you never imagined yourself in are exactly where you’re meant to be.

Coulibaly & Barro:

Despite interning at different times, we realized we belong. As young Black women from immigrant families, we once questioned if we fit in these spaces of power. Yet here we are — witnesses to history, shaping it. To every young woman doubting herself — you belong, you matter and your dreams are valid.