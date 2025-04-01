Germany — the land of pretzels, folk dancing, beer and techno — is the sixth most popular destination for Lehigh study abroad students.

I’ll admit, I’ve never actually been to Germany, other than a layover I had in Munich when I was traveling home from spring break. Most of my knowledge on German music culture comes from the German friends I met while backpacking Europe over the past two years.

So, I would not call myself an “expert” on German culture or music. I do, however, love techno, which is a huge part of modern German art and culture.

Techno originated in Detroit, Michigan in the early 1980s but rapidly spread to Germany. By the late ‘80s, it was heard everywhere in the country, and Berlin, Germany began to evolve into the city it is today — grungy, artsy, brutalistic and the capital of techno music.

Germany’s discography is diverse, ranging from rap and hard rock to electronic music, but the following are five albums that do a good job encapsulating the country’s sound.

Album #1: Ski Aggu’s “denk mal drüber nach” and Joost’s “Albino”

I know what you’re thinking — “This is two albums!” Well, I chose to include both because Joost Klein, who goes by Joost, and August Jean Diederich, known by his stage name Ski Aggu, go hand-in-hand.

Joost is originally from the Netherlands but sings a good portion of his music in German. He kick started his career in 2016 via YouTube by posting music and sketches he wrote and produced.

Joost was a leading contestant and crowd favorite in Eurovision 2024 with his song “Europapa,” but he was disqualified due to a backstage incident. His parents passed away when he was only 12 years old, and this loss is a reoccuring theme in his music, despite his discography sounding mostly upbeat.

Ski Aggu, whose stage name stems from the colorful ski goggles he wears while performing, was born in Berlin and is currently one of the most popular German rappers. He has more than 5.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has released three albums since his humble beginnings on Soundcloud in 2018.

These two artists are constantly collaborating. “Friesenjung,” a single off of Ski Aggu’s “denk mal drüber nach” which features Joost, is a great example of this and is the reason I began to listen to both artists. The song is a sample of Otto Waalkes’ original “Friesenjung,” released in 1993. In summer 2023, the remake went viral on TikTok, gaining worldwide attention. It perfectly captures the essence of these artists, exuding an upbeat, techno rhythm that is dominated by German rap lyrics.

Joost’s “Albino” was released in 2019, marking the start of his international fame. My favorite song from this album has to be “Ome Robert.” Though considered “crude,” the rhythm is simply too catchy. This song and album are home to all sorts of fun techno beats, making it impossible to resist dancing.

It’s hard to fit these albums in a singular genre, as they encapsulate all sorts of sounds. They mix electronic and techno rhythms, while creating raps that even those who don’t speak German can sing along to. These two albums are great for a dance party with friends before going out or a small get-together while traveling.

Album #2: HorsegiirL’s “Farm Fantasies”

This artist is exactly what she sounds like — a horse girl. Based in Berlin, HorsegiirL hides her real identity behind a brown horse mask. She also claims her name is Stella Stallion, a chestnut horse.

HorsegiirL is known for her eccentric style and DJ sets, and she’s a personal favorite techno artist of mine. Her sets are engaging, as she puts the extra effort into amusing her audience.

There are no underlying messages hidden in her music — just hay and carrots. Her lyrics might not be deep or thought-provoking, but that’s the point. It’s meant to be light, carefree and something anyone can enjoy.

Though “Farm Fantasies” is only made up of three songs, I think it encapsulates the vibe of HorsegiirL perfectly. My favorite song off this album has to be “My Barn My Rules,” a collaboration with MCR-T, another techno artist from Germany. This is also HorsegiirL’s most popular song, cashing in more than 26 million streams on Spotify. Her lyrics quite literally detail what it’s like to be a horse, but its appeal stems from the bouncy, addicting techno beat underneath the lyrics.

It is hard to resist dancing to any of HorsegiirL’s discography due to its fast-paced energy. I recommend listening to this while doing something energetic, like going skiing in the Eastern Alps or running around a new city. It’s also a great album to play on a night out.

Album #3: Rammstein’s “Sehnsucht”

This heavy metal band is definitely an acquired taste.

Rammstein falls under the genre called “Neue Deutsche Härte,” which is a popular subgenre of rock that originated in the 1990s in Germany and Austria. It combines electronic beats with heavy metal.

Rammstein was formed in 1994 in Berlin. They released their first album the following year, but it was commercially ignored. However, when they released “Sehnsucht” in 1997, the band quickly skyrocketed to international fame.

If you like intense, heavy rock, this album is right up your alley, containing Rammstein’s biggest international hit, “Du Hast.”

“Sehnsucht” is perfect to listen to if you find yourself in the grungy, brutalist parts of Berlin, walking into a random biker bar or racing down the Autobahn. Rammstein is also perfect for adrenaline junkies and punk lovers.

If you happen to be studying abroad in Germany, these albums are brilliant, captivating and encapsulate the three most prominent German genres — rap, techno and rock. Though these genres were not originally coined in Germany, they were able to bloom and grow into the German music known today.

I’ll admit, none of these picks are your typical “mainstream” culture music — they’re a bit unusual, eccentric and zany. But if you open your ears and give any of these albums a chance, I think you’ll learn to love and appreciate them as much as I do.

Honorable Single Mentions:

#1. Scorpions’ “Wind of Change”

#2. Kraftwerk’s “The Model”

#3. Trio’s “Da Da Da”

#4. Solomun’s “Around”

#5. Nena’s “99 luftballons”





