First women’s health center in Lehigh Valley to open

Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Health, has announced plans to construct two new medical facilities, including the first women’s health center in the Lehigh Valley.

According to the network’s announcement, the medical facilities will be located in Martin Tower on Eighth Avenue and will add more than 100,000 square feet of healthcare space.

The Women’s Health Center will provide specialized care, including female pelvic medicine, reconstructive surgery, preventive gynecology, and a women’s heart and vascular center, according to the announcement.

Amanda Flicker, the chief medical executive of women’s health service line, said many women don’t prioritize their health care due to practical challenges, such as limited access to childcare or a shortage of specialized providers in convenient locations.

She said these barriers are particularly prominent for women balancing academic and personal responsibilities, such as students or new mothers.

Flicker said by integrating multiple services, the center hopes to eliminate these barriers and improve access to healthcare for women across different demographics.

“Our goal is to remove barriers to care and create an environment where women feel supported, heard and understood,” she said.

She said by bringing together a variety of services, the center will offer coordinated care, reducing the need for women to juggle appointments and specialists in different locations.

Fathima Wakeel, associate professor of population health at Lehigh, said it’s important to make healthcare more accessible, particularly in underserved communities.

She also said many women struggle to navigate healthcare options due to shifting policies and restrictions, which often complicate the process of seeking medical care.

Wakeel said this struggle is greater for women in marginalized communities, who face significant barriers to accessing healthcare.

“Women’s health, now more than ever, is facing challenges federally,” she said. “Women face confusion and not knowing the kinds of services they can access given the political climate.”

Wakeel also said one of the key benefits of the center is the centralization of services. She said having a single location could “alleviate” some of the challenges faced by women, because timely care can be ensured.

Sarah Zoller, ‘27, the marketing executive of Lehigh’s Peer Health Advisors, said the existing health care system can be intimidating for many students, especially young women.

She said a dedicated center could have a strong impact in making women’s healthcare more approachable and student-friendly.

“Having a center that prioritizes education, prevention and compassion can change a student’s health journey, especially for young women at Lehigh,” Zoller said.

She said the Women’s Health Center will offer accessible, comprehensive care for individuals on campus and in the surrounding community. A dedicated facility may help address challenges some students experience when seeking healthcare, filling a gap in available services in the area, she said.

While Johnson Hall currently provides screening and contraceptive services, she said availability can be limited, and a new center could help close the gap in access by offering a broader range of services in a more accessible and welcoming environment.

“By opening this center, students will have better access to student-oriented services like birth control, STI testing and gynecological care,” she said.

Jessica Berman, ‘25, a population health major, said she is looking forward to the increased healthcare services in the Lehigh Valley, as she sees it being beneficial for addressing the full spectrum of women’s health needs.

“Having a dedicated space for women’s health means more than just medical services,” she said. “It means having a place where our needs are prioritized.”

Berman also said she believes many women in the Lehigh Valley may feel underserved by current healthcare options, which don’t always meet the specific requirements of women’s health, especially for reproductive and preventative care.

Flicker said the expansion of specialized women’s health services at Lehigh Valley Health Network aligns with broader national trends in healthcare, where more providers are investing in dedicated women’s health centers.

She said comprehensive health centers remain relatively rare, and its implementation in the Lehigh Valley is a significant step toward improving healthcare outcomes for women.

“We’re seeing more hospitals recognize the need for women-centered care, but few bring together so many specialties in one place,” Flicker said. “This project is setting a new standard for what women’s healthcare should look like.”

Flicker said the facilities’ construction is planned to begin later this year, with the opening planned for 2026. Once the center opens, people can book appointments using this link.