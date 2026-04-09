Senate retracts motion to re-vote on Turning Point USA chapter

At 5 p.m., Drew Smith, ‘27, vice president of internal affairs and president-elect of the senate, announced via Slack that a re-vote on the Turning Point USA chapter’s trial had been retracted. Smith said the original March 3 vote, which denied the TPUSA chapter a six-week trial, will stand.

Smith said the senators who initially brought forward the motion — who originally voted with the majority against TPUSA — withdrew their request to “repeal, rescind or annul” the TPUSA vote following a Senate meeting on Tuesday. The senators’ identities have been and will continue to be kept anonymous by members of the Senate executive board.

Smith said Ryan Hatfield, ‘26, chair of the Club Affairs Committee, was the first to be made aware of this retraction. He said the message was relayed to him and other members of the executive board shortly after.

Smith also said another vote on TPUSA won’t be held.

“(TPUSA) can re-apply next semester, and they will not be recognized as a club, nor have any of the privileges that come with being a senate-recognized organization this semester,” he said.