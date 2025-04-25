Photo Gallery: Performers shine at Spectrum’s annual drag show

Scarlet Fever took the stage as the Queen of Hearts at Spectrum’s drag annual show on April 19, in Lamberton Hall. Scarlet Fever has performed in the annual drag show for the past three years, and this specific costume took them a month to make. (Bukky Omole/B&W Staff)
Pink Idol is pictured on the stage at Spectrum’s annual drag show on April 19, in Lamberton Hall. Pink Idol has been performing for the past three years at Lehigh, and this year, she lip synced and danced to the Lady Gaga song, “Disease.” (Bukky Omole/B&W Staff)
Krishnara, a guest performer for Spectrum’s annual drag show is pictured collecting “marsha bucks” from audience members, during her performance, on April 19, in Lamberton Hall. At the annual drag show, marsha bucks are used to “tip” performers, and the money from purchasing these bucks goes toward supporting LGBTQ+ youth in the Lehigh Valley. (Bukky Omole/B&W Staff)
Pink Idol and Scarlet Fever took the stage together in their performance at Spectrum’s annual drag show on April 19, in Lamberton Hall. Pink Idol and Scarlet Fever performed to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga. (Bukky Omole/B&W)
Scarlet Fever and Pink Idol performed to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga, dancing around the stage. They’ve both been forming at the annual drag show for the past three years. (Bukky Omole/B&W)
