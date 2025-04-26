Travel Tunes: Getting down in the down under

Australia is the seventh most common destination for study abroad students in the United States, and this semester it has been a popular study abroad destination for Lehigh students.

Though a far trek from Bethlehem, the “Down Under” is home to beautiful beaches, exotic species and bustling cities. I can see the appeal for Lehigh students — it’s warm, safe, far away from home and a perfect place for new experiences.

Australia also has a plethora of music genres to offer. But more often than not, its most popular and most successful artists stem from the utilization of electronically produced sounds.

Though electronic music is often associated with electronic dance music, it’s much broader than that, including any sound created through digital composition. Along with DJs, a large variety of artists and bands produce electronic music.

With that, I selected five albums I think represent Australia the best, all of which fall under the electronic genre. But electronic music is vast, including a wide variety of sounds. So, even if electronic music isn’t usually your taste, you might find yourself surprised by the albums on this list.

Album #1: Tame Impala’s “Currents”

I cannot stress how much I love Tame Impala.

Tame Impala consists of one person — Kevin Parker, who creates all the electronic melodies and vocals for his tracks.

The origins of his career can be traced to Perth in 2007, when Parker began playing small gigs and posting his music on MySpace.

Perth, located on Australia’s west coast, has been described to me by Australian friends as the country’s version of Las Vegas, Nevada. Since it’s surrounded by desert, once you leave, there’s not much around for miles.

Though Parker made plenty of music before “Lonerism,” his second studio album, its release in 2012 is what shot Tame Impala to international fame and recognition.

Though “Lonerism” includes one of my favorite songs of all time — “Beverly Laurel” — I chose “Currents” because it captures the essence of Tame Impala’s sound.

“Currents” was released in 2015 and includes some of Tame Impala’s most streamed songs, like “The Less I Know The Better,” “Let It Happen” and “Eventually.”

The songs on this album exude the style of Tame Impala — funky, psychedelic, rock-inspired guitar riffs backing an electronic melody. “Currents” makes you feel like you’re floating, and the lyrics in each song are either a life lesson or mantra from Parker.

I recommend listening to this album while watching the sunset on the Gold Coast or while exploring the nature of Australia.

I also highly encourage you to see Tame Impala live if you ever get the opportunity, as he’s known for his live performances and incredible light shows.

Album #2: Troye Sivan’s “Something To Give Each Other”

Troye Sivan has become an international superstar and an iconic pop symbol in the LGBTQ community.

I saw him live with Charli XCX in Philadelphia last September during the “BRAT” tour. It was awesome.

Sivan was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, but moved to Perth when he was 2 years old. His roots trace back to YouTube in the early 2000s, where he would post both vlog-style and artistic content.

He went on to perform on several Australian TV shows in 2006 and began to gain national recognition. In 2018, Sivan released his single “My My My,” which is how he skyrocketed to fame.

I chose “Something To Give Each Other” simply because it has my favorite Sivan songs on it. This includes “Rush,” “One Of Your Girls” and “Got Me Started.” “Rush” and “One Of Your Girls” also happen to be Sivan’s two most-streamed songs.

This album is upbeat and considered electronic pop. It’s easy and fun to listen to, and I think it has something for everyone.

“Something To Give Each Other” is perfect for playing volleyball on the beach or walking around on a sunny day in Sydney, Australia.

Album #3: Rüfüs Du Sol’s “Bloom”

Rüfüs Du Sol is one of my favorite electronic music bands.

Rüfüs Du Sol is special, because they’re known for their live performances even though they brand themselves as DJs. Most DJs only do sets, but Rüfüs Du Sol uses both regular and electronic instruments to produce their music live, and they even sing their own songs.

I saw them live in summer 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. I only saw their DJ set, not a live performance, but it was still absolutely fantastic.

Rüfüs Du Sol consists of Tyrone Lindqvist, Jon George and James Hunt. The trio formed in Sydney in 2010.

Sydney is located on the eastern coast of Australia, only about a two-hour flight away from Melbourne, Australia, the most populated city in the country, with more than five million people. It’s known for its stunning opera house and the iconic Bondi Beach.

Rüfüs Du Sol didn’t release any studio albums until 2019. But their first album, “Atlas,” reached No. 1 in Australia in August of that year.

“Bloom” is Rüfüs Du Sol’s second album. It includes some of their most popular songs, such as “You Were Right,” “Innerbloom” and “Brighter.”

Rüfüs Du Sol produces hypnotizing electronic dance music. Though usually paired with slower tempos, the songs on this album can only be described by one word: euphoric.

I recommend listening to this album during a late night alone or even with a few friends. It’s also a nice vibe for hiking or simply being in nature. I also encourage you to see a live performance by Rüfüs Du Sol, if you get the chance.

Album #4: Empire of the Sun’s “Walking on a Dream”

Empire of the Sun formed in 2007, in Sydney. The duo consists of Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore.

They released “Walking on a Dream” later that year, and it remains their most popular album to date.

“Walking on a Dream” includes some of my favorite Empire of the Sun songs, such as its title song, “We Are The People” and “Half Mast.” Both the title song and “Half Mast” were popularized internationally by Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa, who sampled them in their own music.

Empire of the Sun is known for their distinct and bright costumes, makeup and sound. Their music is upbeat and exudes funky electronic beats while staying true to their indie sound. You can hear the live instruments within each melody. “Walking on a Dream” just makes you want to get up and dance.

I recommend listening to this album while doing something active, whether that’s going for a run, biking around the city or having a dance party with a few friends or even on your own.

Album #5: Sia’s “This Is Acting”

Known as “the woman without a face,” Sia Kate Isobelle Furler was born and raised in Adelaide, located in southern Australia. The city is known for its famous wine country, amazing food and walkable infrastructure.

Sia released her first album, “OnlySee,” in 1997. It gained national popularity, but it didn’t perform as well outside of Australia.

In the 2010s, she began collaborating with electronic music moguls, like Calvin Harris and David Guetta. Her stunning vocals skyrocketed her to international fame, prompting her to release her album “1000 Forms of Fear” in 2014, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Music Charts in the United States.

Sia is known for her short bob wig, which includes long bangs that cover half of her face. She does this as an attempt to live a normal life away from paparazzi and invasive media exposure.

“This Is Acting” was released in 2016, and I chose it because it includes some of my favorite Sia songs — “The Greatest,” “Alive” and “Cheap Thrills,” just to name a few.

Most of the songs on this album have depressing themes, but they’re backed by catchy rhythms and melodies. A lot of Sia’s lyrics encourage listeners to push through hardships they may be dealing with, which stems from her own personal battles she’s overcome in her life.

I recommend listening to this album while pushing through a tough workout or when you are feeling doubtful. Traveling — especially to somewhere as far as Australia — can be intimidating, especially if you are alone. Use Sia’s inspiring messages to motivate you to keep going.

Australia is home to so many famous artists, and they’re always releasing international hits. Some of these albums may be considered “mainstream,” and you may have already listened to a song or two off from them. Even so, I encourage you to listen to these albums in full. If you see an album you don’t recognize, I encourage you to start with the hit songs I listed.

Like I have been pushing in all my previous columns — don’t knock it until you try it.

Honorable Single Mentions:

#1. Dom Dolla’s “Miracle Maker”

#2. Men At Work’s “Down Under”

#3. FISHER’s “TAKE IT OFF”

#4. Flume’s “The Difference”

#5. X CLUB.’s “Frankie Knuckles”

#6. Mall Grab’s “Liverpool Street In The Rain”

#7. Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”

#8. ODD MOB’s “VIRUS”

#9. Salute’s “system”

#10. AC/DC’s “Back in Black”