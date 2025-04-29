Global counseling program bridges borders, builds careers

From classrooms in Ethiopia to counseling offices in China, educators across the globe are turning to Lehigh’s International School Counseling Program to gain the tools they need to support students of all backgrounds, cultures and developmental stages.

According to the program’s website, it’s a masters program designed for students living abroad and working as educators. These can be international students working in the United States or American students working abroad.

Many students in the program come from different parts of the world, including Asia and the Middle East, representing a range of time zones, cultures and lived experiences.

The program offers both asynchronous and synchronous classes, meeting online during the school year and in person during the Summer Institute, which alternates between Bethlehem and other locations. This year, the Summer Institute will be hosted in Athens, Greece.

Susan Woodhouse, the program’s director and a professor in the College of Education, has taught several courses to students seeking the master’s certificate. She said faculty need to consider many logistical factors when planning courses for the program.

“One of the things we have to think about is the time-zone differences and holding classes at times when everyone can be there,” Woodhouse said. “Oftentimes, we will hold classes early in the morning so it will work well for people in China, for example.”

The master’s program begins each winter and consists of 16 courses. Students typically complete it in two to three years, with a flexible course load each semester. The program also includes at least 100 hours of required fieldwork, which students can finish at their own pace.

Chris Liang, a professor of counseling psychology and the chair of the department of education and human services, has led the program since 2013. He said a certain type of student is drawn to the program.

Liang said the students in this program are usually full-time educators at international schools. He said they typically hold the role of a mentor in their jobs, have “big, open hearts,” and are willing to listen to people and offer guidance and support.

Liang also said there are certain obstacles students face when pursuing a degree that enables them to support young people.

They shape students into stronger, more versatile counselors, he said.

“It’s quite incredible what they navigate while in our program,” Liang said. “They’re dealing with coups, natural disasters and invasions, along with everyday stressors.”

He said he finds inspiration in watching students work together to address issues affecting young people worldwide.

“Our students come from schools impacted by events we see on the global stage, from the earthquake that hit Myanmar to the different policies coming out of Washington D.C.,” Liang said. “They’re at a nexus, seeing everything in real time — it’s incredible.”

Julia Aughenbaugh, assistant director of international programs and partnerships for the College of Education, serves as program manager for the International School Counseling Program.

She said she frequently travels to expand Lehigh’s global presence, and Lehigh is one of two universities to have a program like this for international educators. The other university is The College of New Jersey.

Aside from the summer institute, Aughenbaugh said students and faculty also connect at conferences focused on international school counseling.

She said her work is mostly online, so meeting students in person is one of her favorite experiences. She said it felt special to her to see her students meeting each other for the first time at a conference after the COVID pandemic.

Daniel Inman, ‘21G, who now works at an international school in Ethiopia, said he discovered Lehigh’s program through Facebook groups, where it was frequently recommended.

Despite the physical distance, he said the program offered a supportive and thoughtful environment.

Inman said he was also able to build a network and keep in contact with those he made connections with during his time as a Lehigh student.

“I’ve kept in contact with Chris Liang and members of my cohort who are counselors around the world,” Inman said. “The connections and network help not just with finding jobs but also with reaching out about situations and asking for advice.”