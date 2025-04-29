In your recent editorial, “Unsigned, Lehigh’s silence speaks volumes,” you raised important questions regarding increased — and in my view unprecedented — government intervention in higher education, and its impact on academic freedom and the pursuit of truth. You also asked very directly why Lehigh had not signed the recent AAC&U statement calling for constructive engagement in response to government overreach.

Do not conflate a lack of signature on a public petition with a lack of engagement on this critically important issue.

I firmly believe that this is a moment where active engagement is essential. Over the past few months, I have had many substantive discussions with U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie and other elected officials to advocate for support of research, to call for an end to the abrupt termination of the visa status of hundreds of international graduate students across the country including a few at Lehigh, and to seek ways to move toward collaborative partnership between the government and higher education to combat antisemitism. I joined the presidents of other local colleges and universities to meet with Rep. Mackenzie and with the offices of our U.S. senators to speak directly about the potential harm to Lehigh Valley institutions and students from the large volume of vague executive orders. Members of Lehigh’s leadership team and I recently hosted several local state-elected officials, as well as representatives from the offices of county, state and federal officials on campus, where we discussed the value of our growing research activity and its positive impact on the region and the state. We continually and proactively engage with those who can directly influence decisions that impact our academic mission, the experiences of our students, faculty, and staff, and advocate on behalf of Lehigh’s entire campus community.

I respect the right of many of my presidential colleagues to add their names to the AAC&U statement, and I agree with the general points made in that brief document. But I have not signed open public letters, here or in the past, as I do not see them as an effective way to support Lehigh’s students, faculty, staff, mission, and values. That is especially true when signing a public statement somehow becomes seen as a litmus test for one’s values.

I trust that every member of our community values independence of thought and would not argue that one should sign a document simply because others have. I firmly believe the way to assert Lehigh’s values, support Lehigh’s students and community and further Lehigh’s mission is to engage in substantive conversations focused on the potential harms to Lehigh specifically and higher education more generally from ongoing and proposed federal action.

Lehigh remains actively engaged with higher education community partners and professional associations, including the American Council on Education (ACE), National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (NAICU) and NAFSA: Association of International Educators. These organizations offer collective insight, thought partnership and advocacy.

Lehigh remains steadfast in offering support, solidarity, and commitment to our international community. Our Office of International Students and Scholars continues to closely monitor developments in immigration policy and processes and is communicating regularly with international students, faculty, and staff ensuring those impacted are aware of all available resources and understand their rights, as well as their options for continuing their academic programs. Our international community is vital to making us who we are, and it is not just our students – roughly 1/3 of our faculty members have earned at least one of their degrees from an institution outside the United States. As I said recently and publicly, a global community of scholars and students of the type we have at Lehigh, engaged in open debate and discussion of ideas, is the very definition of an American university, and is why this country continues to attract talent from across the world. Anyone who walked through our 36th Annual International Bazaar this weekend would have seen students generously sharing their cultures and learning and could not help but recognize the good their presence brings to all.

Lehigh University remains dedicated to advancing learning through teaching, research, and service to others. We are committed to advocating for policies that uphold the independence of higher education and to supporting every member of our campus community. We will continue to champion the values that define our institution and ensure that our voices are heard in the ongoing dialogue about the future of American higher education.

That may not, and likely will not, mean signing general public petitions. But joining with peers to provide substantive input on policy and criticism of actions, and speaking directly with a data-informed and strong voice to advocate for our values and mission is what I will, and what we must, continue to do if we are to ensure the strength and independence of this extraordinary system of higher education that has served this country singularly well and has been a beacon for the talented from around the globe for nearly a century.