Imagine the bells of Holy Infancy Church on the South Side stopped ringing. Imagine they missed their hourly cue one day, and the clang didn’t reverberate throughout the blocks of Bethlehem the days following.

You might not notice their absence at first. But I’d bet after a few days, the silence would grow. And after a while, it would become loud, weighty and almost eerie. If a set soundtrack to your life at Lehigh was erased, how long would it take you to notice? How long would it take you to miss it?

Now imagine it’s The Brown and White that goes dormant. I’d argue a similar chill would creep in, but the absence of reporters dashing across campus, stacks of print issues gathering dust and a representative voice going silent would bring an even worse aftermath.

Important stories would go untold. Unheard voices wouldn’t be amplified. Critical questions wouldn’t be asked. And many corners of the community would sit in the dark.

Rest assured, The Brown and White isn’t going anywhere any time soon. But there’s a careful care for this 130-year-old publication that makes that a guarantee. And as I say my goodbyes to this paper and to Lehigh as a whole, I want to ensure the paper is preserved for years to come.

I’ve been on the staff of the paper for all four of my years at Lehigh, and I’ve had the honor to end my time here by serving as the editor in chief throughout this semester. While this experience has instilled in me an unwavering appreciation for the paper, I’m not sure the value is as evident to the rest of the community — current students and staff, alumni, future Mountain Hawks, and beyond.

So, I urge you to take care of The Brown and White. And by that I mean, sign up to be a reporter. Say “yes” to an interview request. Pick up a paper from the stacks across campus. Take part in the conversations defining Lehigh and Bethlehem. Critique what the staff publishes. Celebrate what it accomplishes. Don’t let it fall silent or even soften in the slightest.

This paper has taught me how to listen — deeply, curiously and critically. It’s taught me how to tell stories — those of injustice and resilience, those of tradition and change, those of the quiet rhythms of Lehigh but also the hefty moments that can redefine the community.

I and the rest of the staff have clocked countless hours in Coppee Hall, chased thousands of leads and communicated with a wide population of people. And we’ve done it all in the pursuit of something bigger than ourselves.

Generations of students have paved the way for us, and I hope to hand it off to you with as much care as they showed us, because this is more than a club, a resume line or a way to fill your time. It’s a responsibility — one that’s been handed down for over a century, from one class of students to the next.

So, if you’ve ever felt unseen, unheard or unsure of your place in the communities we cover, there’s a place for you within The Brown and White. Whether you’re a writer, a designer, a photographer, an editor, a reader or simply someone who believes in the power of a college newspaper, this publication needs you.

Without eyes on the fine print and your voice between the lines, headlines would sink into obscurity, and the hum of our newsroom would fade into stillness.

Lehigh and Bethlehem aren’t slowing down. There are stories throughout these streets waiting to be told and histories unfolding in real time. And the paper needs people willing to chase and pay attention to those moments.

While this could be my last byline for The Brown and White, I know it won’t be my last contribution. Long after I’ve graduated, I’ll be taking care of it by picking up the paper — maybe from far away, maybe online — and hoping to hear the bells still ringing.