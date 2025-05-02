Student Senate shows commitment to community

As a first-generation college student, Kareem Hargrove, ‘25, arrived at Lehigh ready to carve his own path — one shaped by leadership, service and a deep commitment to the community.

Now as his graduation approaches, Hargrove, a population health major, will leave Lehigh having served as the president of the Student Senate and as one of Lehigh’s United Nations youth representatives. He said he hopes to leave a legacy grounded in innovation, curiosity and candor.

“I really do think those three principles have carried me through in the past couple years and semesters,” Hargrove said.

Even in high school, Hargrove was engaged in his community in various ways — he participated in Planned Parenthood of New England’s sexual health education program, served in his school’s Black Student Union and National Honor Society, and promoted STEM education through a program called Our Space for local middle and elementary school students.

His passion for service and community engagement carried over to Lehigh. When he first arrived, he planned to pursue the pre-med track, building on his experience in a biomedical science program in high school.

But as he began taking courses in the College of Health, he said his focus shifted from treating individual patients to addressing the systemic roots of health disparities.

To complement his major, Hargrove minored in biostatistics and economics. He chose economics to better understand the funding behind health care solutions and practical, effective public health policies. He said his interest in biostatistics stemmed from a desire to use data to debunk misconceptions and advocate for evidence-based solutions.

Hargrove’s interest in health policy and global issues is what initially drew him to the United Nations. He said his courses prepared him for his role as Lehigh’s College of Health UN youth representative, through which he supports global research initiatives and represents the university through the UN Department of Global Communications.

In this position, he said he also works closely with global stakeholders to highlight the university’s impact on issues such as education, health and women’s economic empowerment.

“What that looks like is me going on trips, whether it be UN or other nonprofits and (non-governmental organizations), and it’s really engaging with key stakeholders to talk about what we do here at Lehigh,” Hargrove said.

Hargrove, along with fellow youth representative Maria Gregoire, ’25, presented at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, a UN organization that works to promote and improve gender equity and women’s empowerment.

Their presentation highlighted high-impact opportunities at Lehigh that support women’s economic growth and expand access to education and health care. It focused on social innovation and its role in advancing women’s empowerment.

Gregoire said the project came with its challenges, as both her and Hargrove were working on a time crunch to develop an in-depth evaluation of Lehigh.

Despite this, she said the experience was rewarding due to consistent collaboration and a shared sense of motivation with Hargrove.

“It was nice to be able to be with somebody who’s just as motivated as I was in being able to accomplish and get this done,” Gregoire said.

Hargrove said his work with the UN broadened his perspective on global citizenship and youth leadership by deepening his appreciation for the role of similar institutions.

“I would say for me, it’s just really changed my thinking to not be so insular but more external in terms of my desire to understand why things are the way they are,” he said.

Hargrove joined Lehigh’s Student Senate at the end of his first year, as a member of the Bethlehem Outreach Committee. He later served as chair of the committee during his junior year. After a vacancy was left in the senate’s president position, Hargrove was selected to fill the role through a special advisory committee.

Throughout this year, he said he’s focused on facilitating senate operations and adapting to the evolving needs of the campus.

As president, Hargrove said he serves as a liaison between students, the campus community and the administration. His responsibilities include attending meetings with the Board of Trustees and administrators, representing student concerns, leading weekly Senate meetings, and creating agendas.

He said he also works to ensure the senate’s initiatives align with broader campus goals and effectively help resolve challenges that arise during decision-making processes.

Julia Ngo, ‘25, an executive member of the senate, said Hargrove’s leadership this year has been diplomatic, goal-oriented and inclusive.

Hargove will soon receive his diploma, and the role of Student Senate president will again be vacanct, waiting for someone to fill the space. But Ngo said Hargrove brought lasting value to the senate by creating systems to track progress and preserve institutional knowledge.

In the past, she said, important information was often lost during leadership transitions, but Hargrove prioritized documentation and continuity to help future leaders build on past work and clearly see the senate’s long-term impact.

She described Hargrove as diplomatic and charismatic, with a deep respect for everyone’s opinion.

“(He) really wants to make sure everyone’s heard before making any decisions, and I really admire that about him,” Ngo said.

Hargrove said this was the most challenging part of his job. While he always tried to balance every perspective, he said he’s cognizant of the fact he can never please everyone.

“You can never truly 100% meet the expectations of any one individual order of people,” Hargrove said.

However, Hargrove said the most rewarding part of his role was seeing real-world change take place.

With graduation just weeks away, Hargrove is preparing to begin a role at Goldman Sachs in its Executive Office and Office of Corporate Engagement. There, he’ll focus on investing in small businesses in rural communities — an effort he said he views as a strategic way to promote long-term health and productivity by addressing economic inequality and resource access.

Hargrove first learned about the Goldman Sachs opportunity during a research trip to Sierra Leone, when a fellow student intern suggested the position would align well with his interests.

Although Hargrove didn’t land the internship on his first try during his sophomore year, he stayed determined and reapplied the following year — ultimately securing the role.

Sara Runyon, the assistant dean and director of student involvement, described Hargrove as an empathetic and impactful leader, highlighting his collaborative work with the Student Senate.

“Kareem is a person who cares really deeply about people having the opportunities to explore what’s important to them and having opportunities to invest in becoming the best versions of themselves,” Runyon said.

Hargrove is also one of two recipients of the prestigious University Service Award, which was presented at the Student Life Leadership Awards on Wednesday. According to the Student Affairs website, the award honors a senior whose influence, ideals and service have been dedicated unselfishly to advancing the best interests of Lehigh and its students.

“I think when you talk to younger student leaders about goals that they’ve said or what kind of leader they want to be on campus, Kareem is a person that they reference as a role model or as someone that they’re trying to emulate,” Runyon said. “I think it’s hard to think of a student who deserves it more than he does.”

Hargrove said he wants future Lehigh students to feel empowered to pursue the challenges they care about, without fear of the obstacles ahead.

Reflecting on the values that have shaped his leadership journey, Hargrove said he credits the Golden Rule — believing in improving society by ensuring all voices are heard and everyone has the opportunity to contribute — for guiding his leadership and decision-making throughout his time at Lehigh.

“Treat others how you want to be treated,” he said.