Lehigh secures 28-10 victory over Sacred Heart

Lehigh football secured a 28-10 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers today in the second home game of the season bringing their record to 2-0.

The Mountain Hawks won the coin toss and elected to defer possession to the second half.

On the first play of the game, Sacred Heart’s sophomore wide receiver Dean Hangey had a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown, taking an early 7-0 lead.

Lehigh answered in their first possession, with junior running back Luke Yoder scoring on a 28-yard rush down the middle to bring the score to 7-7.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Mountain Hawk’s sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson threw an interception that was picked off by Sacred Heart’s junior safety Daimon Jacobs. Jacobs then fumbled the ball, which was recovered by sophomore offensive lineman Charles Soska, allowing Lehigh’s offense to continue its stint.

After two false start penalties by Lehigh, moving them back a total of 10 yards, the offense had a turnover on downs.

At the end of the first quarter, sophomore running back Jaden Green had a 41-yard punt return, allowing Lehigh to start their drive at the Sacred Heart 43-yard line.

Johnson had a 12-yard rush down the right side to close out the first quarter.

Green had a 16-yard rush through the middle, followed by a 10-yard sprint down the right to score Lehigh’s second touchdown and take the lead 14-7 at the beginning of the second quarter.

With one minute left in the second quarter, Johnson completed a 13-yard pass to junior wide receiver Mason Humphrey, securing a first down and placing Lehigh on Sacred Heart’s 33-yard line.

Johnson then had a 20-yard rush down the middle for a touchdown, bringing the score to 21-7.

Closing out the first half, senior linebacker Brycen Edwards led the defense with seven tackles. Lehigh had 145 rushing yards and 131 receiving yards, while Sacred Heart trailed with 40 yards and 42 passing yards.

Sacred Heart was the first to put points on the board in the second half after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Lehigh gave the Pioneers 15 yards. A field goal made by Sacred Heart graduate student kicker Matt Kling brought the score to 21-10.

Yoder had a rush down the right for 25 yards. A 12-yard run through the middle by sophomore running back Aaron Crossley put Lehigh in the red zone to close out the third quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Matt Machalik rushed left for two yards into the endzone, scoring Lehigh’s fourth touchdown and extending their lead to 28-10.

Senior defensive lineman TJ Burke sacked Sacred Heart’s sophomore quarterback Jack Snyder, causing a loss of three yards for the Pioneers.

With just under five minutes left in the game, Snyder was sacked again, this time by sophomore linebacker Cole Hughes, resulting in a loss of five yards.

The game ended with a final score of 28-10.

The Mountain Hawks will challenge the Duquesne University Dukes next in an away game on Sept. 13.