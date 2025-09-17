Matt Quinn drives early season success

Junior golfer Matt Quinn teed off the fall season with a third place finish at the Red Bandanna Invitational in Verona, New York from Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

Quinn had the second best overall score at six over par in a highly competitive pool of 11 teams. Two golfers from Boston College tied for the top mark at four over par.

The second-best Mountain Hawk was sophomore Noah Zyung, notching a 14-over which secured him 14th place.

Quinn said his achievement reflects both his relentless effort and steady mindset that has taken his game to new heights.

“Over this summer, I focused a lot on practicing my game,” Quinn said. “I spent a lot of time around the greens working on chipping and putting, which were areas where I had struggled in the past. I’ve got a lot better in these areas, but could definitely still improve to continue to get better.”

Beyond his technical progressions, Quinn credits much of his evolution to his mental growth over the years.

He said during his first two years on the team, he would put a lot of pressure on himself to play well.

For Quinn’s third year on the team, however, he’s taking a different approach. He said he is adjusting his mental game by relaxing and enjoying the match he’s playing.

“It’s easier said than done, but it’s not life or death,” Quinn said. “At the end of the day, although we want to play as best as we can, it doesn’t matter. This mindset has helped me free up my game and play much better golf. Personally, I play my best when I am relaxed and having fun.”

Coach Henry D’Alberto said he sees Quinn’s work ethic and discipline as fundamental to his impact on the team. He said Quinn’s relaxed approach on the course does not hinder his overall work ethic.

“(Quinn) is a very hard worker,” D’Alberto said. “He is disciplined and has always put the team first.”

Junior golfer Charles Schrohe said Quinn’s hard work before a tournament makes it easy for him to perform well in big moments.

“(Quinn) is always getting as much done as he can to be the best he can be,” Schrohe said. “Because he is always working hard before a tournament, it makes it easy for him to perform when it is a tournament. He knows that all of his hard work has prepared him for big moments.”

Lehigh placed first out of 14 teams at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial tournament, where Quinn tied for 42nd place and made five birdies during his final round.

He said the team is looking great with young players already making big contributions, which makes him optimistic about the year ahead if they continue to practice hard.

Schrohe said Quinn is not only a great player, but he makes sure everyone on the team is seen and heard while continually improving.

“(Quinn) is one of the best teammates I could ask for,” Schrohe said. “He always has a smile on his face and has one of the most contagious laughs you will ever hear. But while he is always happy, when the time comes he is always ready to get to work.”

The Mountain Hawks compete next at the Temple Invitational in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania this weekend.