Bond digs deep as Lehigh’s libero leader

After sweeping the double-header on Sept. 12 against the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Sacred Heart University at their home court, Lehigh volleyball sat in second in the pre-Patriot League season standings, tied with Army West Point.

Now, after two games, the Mountain Hawks are 0-2, falling short in a 1-3 match against Bucknell on Friday, Sept. 19 and 0-3 to Lafayette on Saturday.

Despite the losses, sophomore libero Sophia Bond earned Patriot League defender of the week on Sept 8 and has stayed a steady leader and consistent defensive player for the Mountain Hawks.

Bond has played in every match thus far, totaling double-digit digs in seven games.

In her first-year season, Bond was ranked top 10 in the Patriot League and was second for Lehigh with 28 service aces.

Originally from Olathe, Kansas, Bond attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School where she won the Substate Championships in 2022 and 2023, as well as a League All-Conference Second Team selection in 2023.

Bond said she struggled with the transition to university life, but credited her teammates for easing this adjustment.

“Coming in my (first year), I was really nervous, and I really struggled with the transition because I’m from Kansas City, so that was really difficult,” Bond said. “But I think the more that you lean on your teammates, the easier transition becomes.”

The team hosts events and traditions to build the group’s bond, including a “dip night” where players get together to make different dips and typically watch a show or a movie after.

Senior Madison McCartney, one of Bond’s best friends and teammates, said this is one of the events that brings the team together.

McCartney also said Bond’s leadership and personality shine on the team.

“(Bond) is very fiery, so she does a great job of holding all of us accountable all the time, even sometimes when we win,” McCartney said. “She’s not ever too hard on us.”

McCartney said Bond’s leadership stems from being consistent on the court and always giving her all no matter the circumstance.

“We know she’s gonna be there for us,” McCartney said. “She is super loyal and motivated. She’s one of those people that’s always in your corner.”

Bond is Lehigh’s first Patriot League defensive player of the week, earning the honor for her tallying 63 digs in the teams match against James Madison University, earning a 3-1 win.

She said her personal goal is to be the best, whether that’s on her team or within the entire Patriot League.

“I stay motivated by looking for the next thing like, ‘How can I stay on top, and how can I be on top,’” Bond said. “I’m also very motivated by my teammates. Watching my teammates go and ball out, it’s just like a culture on the team.”

Sophomore transfer Grace Slovensky said she admires Bond for her leadership characteristics. She also said Bond is easy to get along with and always listens.

In her first season as a Mountain Hawk, Slovensky has 113 total assists so far, which is the second most on the team.

“She definitely is one of the more outspoken ones who will vocalize anything and make sure you’re doing all your stuff the right way,” Slovensky said. “I know she’s going to call you out for it because at the end of the day we all want to win a championship.”

Despite two losses to start Patriot League play, the team is still hoping to reach their goal of a Patriot League title.

“Our team goal is definitely a Patriot League Championship,” Slovensky said. “Right now, the rankings came in saying that we’re ranked number one statistically, and I feel like that’s kind of given us a boost.”