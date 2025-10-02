Pressure into performance: Zizza’s path into Patriot League honors

During the 87th minute in the Lehigh men’s soccer match against Army West Point on Sept. 20, Giacomo Zizza found himself in a win-or-go-home position.

The sophomore midfielder had already scored a goal in the 32nd minute of the game, but with the clock winding down, he knew this moment demanded something bigger.

Zizza found the back of the net to cut Army’s lead to 3-2. The two-goal performance earned him Patriot League offensive player and midfielder of the week honors on Sept 22.

“I put a lot of trust in myself, and think the team does as well,” Zizza said. “Being able to be that kind of guy for the team, it of course comes with a lot of pressure, but I put myself in situations where I can be comfortable in those situations.”

Zizza said finding comfort in these high-pressure moments didn’t happen overnight — it was the product of years of development beginning at age 3 when he first touched a soccer ball.

Growing up, Zizza was surrounded by a sports-loving family, with a father who played soccer and a twin brother who currently plays Division III soccer in Virginia.

Senior defender Sam Davis said Zizza is a technical player who is dangerous with the ball at his feet.

He said Zizza is an offensive threat because he creates chances for himself and other attackers to score.

“He’s always the first guy to press the ball, and it inspires everyone to do the same,” Davis said. “He’s very vocal with his never-quit mentality. You can see that in the games. If we’re losing, he’s not gonna stop giving 100%.”

Senior captain and midfielder Noah Levy met Zizza at a summer league before his first year at Lehigh.

He said Zizza’s ability to work with and elevate others around him captured his attention.

Playing for FC Motown STA, a USL League Two team, Levy said Zizza held his own as a high-schooler alongside college veterans.

“Most of the guys on the team had lots of college experience already, and many accolades at universities around the country,” he said. “(Zizza) meshed in with the older guys really well.”

Levy said he’s mentored Zizza, which has allowed him to witness his development first-hand.

He said Zizza has a great vision for scoring on the field with a knack for finding goals and assists.

Davis said Zizza is “the motor for the frontline,” always increasing the team’s defensive intensity.

“I think the people want what’s best for me, and my coaches and teammates truly get the best out of me,” Zizza said. “They create an atmosphere where I want to show up and I want to get better, and I want them to get better.”

Despite earning conference recognition and being a go-to player in crucial game moments, Zizza’s teammates said his humility sets him apart.

Davis said Zizza doesn’t have an ego and simply loves the game.

“He’s a winner,” Davis said. “He puts in the work to make sure he’s on the right side of the scoreline. He doesn’t care what it takes.”

Zizza said his Patriot League honors are a testament to the hard work he’s put in and it’s an honor to be recognized.

With individual accolades under his belt, he’s now focusing on the team’s success with a goal of the Patriot League Championship.

“Continue to perform the way I’ve been performing, and hopefully we can win a Patriot League Championship,” Zizza said.