Mountain Hawks cage Yale Bulldogs 31-13 for sixth straight victory

Lehigh football secured its sixth victory and took down the Yale Bulldogs 31-13 on Saturday afternoon at Lehigh’s Goodman Stadium.

This is the Mountain Hawk’s first time beating Yale since 2016 and the first time beating them at Goodman since 2011.

Sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson led the charge and threw for 174 passing yards. Junior running back Luke Yoder collected two touchdowns, 108 rushing yards and three receptions.

Yale’s sophomore quarterback Dante Reno tallied 247 yards, while their senior linebacker Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye led the charge for the defense with 13 tackles.

Four minutes into the first quarter, Johnson completed a pass to junior wide receiver Mason Humphrey for 27 yards and a 7-0 early lead.

As the clock dwindled to three minutes, Johnson threw down the middle to Yoder for 24 yards, adding to the lead 14-0.

The second quarter remained scoreless until 49 seconds when Yale’s Reno connected with senior wide receiver Nico Brown to close out the first half and shrink the lead to 14-7.

Yale took possession in the second half, but could not complete their sequence as junior defensive back Davis Rice intercepted Yale’s pass intended for Brown.

With the turnover bringing Lehigh back on offense, Johnson threw to Humphrey and ran for 59 yards but was forced out by Yale senior defensive back Joshua Tarver.

Yoder capitalized on the advance, rushing 25 yards into the endzone, adding six points and a completed kick to Lehigh’s scoresheet, 21-7.

The Mountain Hawks drove three plays for 86 yards in only one minute and thirty seconds.

Yale responded on their possession, rushing 75 yards in eight plays, resulting in a pass completion to Brown for a touchdown.

The kick was not completed by the Bulldogs senior kicker Nick Conforti, and faltered the score to 21-13.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Johnson completed a left pass to sophomore running back Jaden Green, with a 21-yard advance for the Mountain Hawks.

Green ran for 68 yards during Lehigh’s four-and-a-half minute possession.

Lehigh closed out the third quarter with a field goal attempt from senior kicker Nick Garrido to add three points to the lead, 24-13.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter on Yale’s possession, the Mountain Hawks capitalized on their momentum as junior defensive back Aidan Singleton intercepted Reno’s pass.

The two teams traded blows throughout the quarter until Singleton forced an incomplete pass from Reno with seven minutes on the clock, intended for sophomore wide receiver Jaxton Santiago.

A minute passed when Reno rushed down the middle for a loss of two yards and fumbled. Senior linebacker Tyler Ochojski recovered the ball, allowing Lehigh’s offense to take the field once more.

During the Mountain Hawks four minute possession, they carried momentum and advanced the ball to Yale’s 9-yard line. Johnson rushed the final nine yards into the endzone for another touchdown.

With Garrido’s completed kick, Lehigh set the final score in stone, 31-13.

The Bulldogs attempted to drive but were unable due to senior defensive lineman Matt Spatny’s stop and turnover.

Yale’s Santiago finished the game with 85 recording yards and seven receptions.

Lehigh will face off against Columbia University next on Sat. Oct. 11 in New York.